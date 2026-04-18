Pro Humorously Gets Payback On PGA Tour Winner After 12 Year Grudge
Roger Sloan got payback on Tulum Championship playing partner Adam Hadwin after a 12-year wait
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Roger Sloan had to wait for his chance, but he has finally exacted a humorous revenge on fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin for once making fun of him at a tournament.
The pair were grouped together in the opening two rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Tulum Championship, which is taking place at PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico.
That gave Sloan the chance to take payback, 12 years after Hadwin last played with him in a tournament, where he made fun of Sloan’s neat penmanship when keeping his scorecard.
As revealed by Sloan in an Instagram message, which was shared on X by the official account of the Korn Ferry Tour, that is something he has never forgotten, and he proved it by keeping track of his playing partner’s scores, marking each in Roman numerals!
Once upon a time, Adam Hadwin made fun of Roger Sloan's tidy penmanship.12 years later, Sloan kept track of Hadwin's scores this week using roman numerals 😂 pic.twitter.com/ho92JW6p3KApril 18, 2026
Sloan posted an image of 2017 Valspar Championship winner Hadwin’s scorecard for the first round, showing his very tidy penmanship, albeit in the ancient numeral system that uses letters to represent numbers.
Accompanying the image was a message from Sloan proving that, as well as possessing very neat handwriting, he also has an impressive memory.
He wrote: “I’ve been waiting 12 years for this moment. The last time I played with @ahadwingolf in a tournament he made fun of my tidy penmanship.
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“I looked at him and told him the next time I keep his card I was doing it in Roman Numerals. Been holding on to that grudge for a while but I was finally able to deliver!”
Hadwin, who missed the cut at the tournament, responded to the message, writing: “A) I can’t believe we haven’t played together in 12 years.B) I can’t believe you remembered that!"
Given Hadwin’s performance, which included rounds of 75 and 73 as he failed to make it past the halfway stage by two, he wasn’t finished there, writing on X: “Note to self, if you’re going to make fun of someone’s penmanship, play better.”
Note to self, if you’re going to make fun of someone’s penmanship, play better 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/0Jd7GsjDynApril 18, 2026
In contrast to Hadwin, Sloan made the cut comfortably, with rounds of 67 and 74, to leave him on three under after 36 holes and grouped with Ben Taylor in the third round.
Considering the length of time Sloan waited for his humorous payback on Hadwin, the Englishman would be well advised not to make fun of his playing partner's penmanship in case it comes back to bite him years later!
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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