Pro Golfer Makes A 13 At Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Event

Despite making a 13 on the par 4 13th, Chris Crisologo still shot a three-over-par round of 74

Chris Crisologo hits a bunker shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

It's no secret that golf is a hard game, with even the best players in the world having off days where nothing seems to go right. That seemed to be the case for Chris Crisologo, who is currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In a slightly unrelatable 12 holes, Crisologo found himself four-under-par, with an eagle and two birdies moving him along nicely for the day. However, on the par 4 13th, his hard work came undone, as he made a 13 and went from four-under to five-over! 

First mentioned on the @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), who tweeted: "If there is such a thing as an awesome 74, this would be it," the Canadian went on to birdie the 15th and 17th to shoot a seven-over-par back nine of 42, an impressive feat considering he was nine-over on one hole alone.

Signing for a three-over 74, Crisologo is sat in a tie for 66th and well in reach of the crucial top 40, who will receive a Korn Ferry Tour card and move one step closer to the top tier of the PGA Tour.

So far in 2022, Crisologo has made 10 PGA Tour Canada appearances, posting two top-10 finishes, including a tie for seventh at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton. Currently, the top 40 mark is sat at one-under at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, with the Canadian just two shots back as he sits at one-over-par.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

