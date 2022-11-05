Pro Golfer Makes A 13 At Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Event
Despite making a 13 on the par 4 13th, Chris Crisologo still shot a three-over-par round of 74
It's no secret that golf is a hard game, with even the best players in the world having off days where nothing seems to go right. That seemed to be the case for Chris Crisologo, who is currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
In a slightly unrelatable 12 holes, Crisologo found himself four-under-par, with an eagle and two birdies moving him along nicely for the day. However, on the par 4 13th, his hard work came undone, as he made a 13 and went from four-under to five-over!
If there is such a thing as an awesome 74, this would be it. Awesome job to play 2-under after 13. He’s currently T-66 and well within range of the all important Top 40.If he got inside the top 40 with a 13 on the card it would be the story of Q-school. Awesome stuff. pic.twitter.com/6VFLO0qXLMNovember 5, 2022
First mentioned on the @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), who tweeted: "If there is such a thing as an awesome 74, this would be it," the Canadian went on to birdie the 15th and 17th to shoot a seven-over-par back nine of 42, an impressive feat considering he was nine-over on one hole alone.
Signing for a three-over 74, Crisologo is sat in a tie for 66th and well in reach of the crucial top 40, who will receive a Korn Ferry Tour card and move one step closer to the top tier of the PGA Tour.
So far in 2022, Crisologo has made 10 PGA Tour Canada appearances, posting two top-10 finishes, including a tie for seventh at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton. Currently, the top 40 mark is sat at one-under at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, with the Canadian just two shots back as he sits at one-over-par.
