Pro Golfer Makes A 13 At Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that golf is a hard game, with even the best players in the world having off days where nothing seems to go right. That seemed to be the case for Chris Crisologo, who is currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In a slightly unrelatable 12 holes, Crisologo found himself four-under-par, with an eagle and two birdies moving him along nicely for the day. However, on the par 4 13th, his hard work came undone, as he made a 13 and went from four-under to five-over!

If there is such a thing as an awesome 74, this would be it. Awesome job to play 2-under after 13. He’s currently T-66 and well within range of the all important Top 40.If he got inside the top 40 with a 13 on the card it would be the story of Q-school. Awesome stuff. pic.twitter.com/6VFLO0qXLMNovember 5, 2022 See more

First mentioned on the @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), who tweeted: "If there is such a thing as an awesome 74, this would be it," the Canadian went on to birdie the 15th and 17th to shoot a seven-over-par back nine of 42, an impressive feat considering he was nine-over on one hole alone.

Signing for a three-over 74, Crisologo is sat in a tie for 66th and well in reach of the crucial top 40, who will receive a Korn Ferry Tour card and move one step closer to the top tier of the PGA Tour.

So far in 2022, Crisologo has made 10 PGA Tour Canada appearances, posting two top-10 finishes, including a tie for seventh at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton. Currently, the top 40 mark is sat at one-under at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, with the Canadian just two shots back as he sits at one-over-par.