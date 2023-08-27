'Pretty Confident' - McIlroy Provides Positive Update Ahead Of Busy Stretch
The Northern Irishman is confident that he will be '100%' for the Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship and, most importantly, the Ryder Cup
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy remains “pretty confident” that he will be fully fit for the remainder of the season, specifically for the Horizon Irish Open in early September, as well as the run-up to the Ryder Cup, despite back spasms denting hopes of a fourth FedEx Cup title.
The World No.2’s chances of winning the Tour Championship disappeared on Saturday when he carded a one-over 71 to fall well off the pace at East Lake, as Viktor Hovland's hot form continued.
McIlroy admitted he had been struggling with a sore back which has spasmed at East Lake, but the 34-year-old is adamant he isn't jeopardising his future fitness by continuing to play ahead of a busy stretch of tournaments including the Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.
Speaking to Sky Sports after his third round, the Scottish Open champion explained: “I certainly feel better today than I felt the rest of the week. Still a little limited in what I can do. I have to hit the driver pretty low out there, but I felt like I retained my posture a little bit better, which was great."
He went on to add: “My score didn’t reflect it, but yeah, feeling better, which is a good sign. Get through tomorrow (Sunday) and hopefully finish off the tournament and the PGA Tour season with a good score and then I guess, next week, we'll just be focused on getting myself right, some treatment, probably a little bit of time in the gym, doing some sort of rehab exercises, and just making sure that I'm 100% ready to go for the Irish Open, then Wentworth and then, obviously, we've got another week and then the Ryder Cup.
“So not too concerned that it's going give me any bother for the next few weeks. I'm glad that it started to settle down. It’s a shame that it happened this week and I haven't really been able to get the best out of myself, but I'm pretty confident that I'm going to be in a good spot for the next few weeks. I'm obviously not going to rush it but hopefully by the end of next week, the weekend going into the Irish Open, I'll be back to feeling 100%.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Disqualified After Missing Tee Time
Curtis Luck was disqualified from a Korn Ferry Tour Final event after he missed his first round tee time
By James Nursey Published
-
Daniel Berger Provides Injury Update As PGA Tour Return Beckons
The American has been battling a back injury and hasn't played since missing the cut at the 2022 US Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Disqualified After Missing Tee Time
Curtis Luck was disqualified from a Korn Ferry Tour Final event after he missed his first round tee time
By James Nursey Published
-
Daniel Berger Provides Injury Update As PGA Tour Return Beckons
The American has been battling a back injury and hasn't played since missing the cut at the 2022 US Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Final Round
Viktor Hovland leads the tournament by six strokes, with the 25-year-old looking to claim the $18 million top prize
By James Nursey Published
-
Report: LIV Golf Adelaide To Move To New Date In 2024
The LIV event was hugely popular in Australia in 2023 and looks set for a new date in the upcoming season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
High School Student Fires 59 In Professional Tournament
Parker Sands fired the magic number whilst playing the second round of the 109th OGA Oklahoma Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jessica Korda Announces She Is Expecting First Child
The six-time LPGA Tour winner took to social media to break the news
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour-Bound Player Withdrawn From Korn Ferry Event Due To 'Disciplinary Matter'
Alejandro Tosti was withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open following an unspecified incident
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Felt Like I Had A Little More Speed' - McIlroy Provides Injury Update At Tour Championship
The World No.2 suffered a back spasm prior to the PGA Tour season finale but remains in the field and in contention at East Lake
By Ben Fleming Published