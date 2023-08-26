'I Felt Like I Had A Little More Speed' - McIlroy Provides Injury Update At Tour Championship
The World No.2 suffered a back spasm prior to the PGA Tour season finale but remains in the field and in contention at East Lake
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy continued to battle an ongoing back injury during the second round of the Tour Championship, but offered up some optimism over any long-term concerns for his fitness.
McIlroy suffered a back spasm prior to the tournament starting which left him unable to address the ball on Wednesday prior to the first round. The Northern Irishman recorded a level-par round on Thursday though, before continuing his fightback with a three-under-par 67 on Friday at East Lake.
The defending FedEx Cup champion sits six shots off the lead, which is shared by the in-form Viktor Hovland and America's Collin Morikawa, with McIlroy admitting that his back problems continue to hamper his capabilities on the course.
"I felt like I had a little more speed," he said speaking after his second round in Atlanta. "I was probably half a club off my numbers (rather) than maybe a full club yesterday. I can't hit the ball left-to-right and I can't swing my irons the way I want to. I can't turn my right side through the ball. So, from the top of the swing, I'm just sort of throwing my arms at it and it's a lot of face rotation and I can only really hit it one way with the irons.
"I can't hit the driver the way I usually do. Like, teeing it up I'm teeing it down and just hitting a sort of flat little runner down there. So, yeah, look, a little limited to the shots that I can hit, but I'm getting by."
With the Ryder Cup just over a month away, there may have been some concern at first for the 34-year-old's fitness, but McIlroy allayed such concerns and intends to still compete over the weekend as he eyes up his fourth FedEx Cup title.
"I still wanted to give it a go," he added. "I felt like if I could get through yesterday I was just hoping that each day it would get progressively better. I would say it got a touch better today in terms of being able to just put a little bit more speed into the swing.
"But I played yesterday and it certainly doesn't feel any worse today, so at least I know I'm not doing any damage or I don't necessarily think that by me playing it's going to get worse. It's just a matter of doing the right things away from the golf course to make sure that it gradually gets a little better."
McIlroy will take a week off after the Tour Championship but is still set to compete in the Irish Open and the BMW Championship before the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three
Good friends Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland lead, with a number of huge names in pursuit
By James Nursey Published
-
Rahm Reveals 'Pet Peeve' Of Money Overshadowing Tour Championship
The Spaniard is in contention heading into the weekend but is not bothered about the eye-watering prize money on offer
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three
Good friends Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland lead, with a number of huge names in pursuit
By James Nursey Published
-
Rahm Reveals 'Pet Peeve' Of Money Overshadowing Tour Championship
The Spaniard is in contention heading into the weekend but is not bothered about the eye-watering prize money on offer
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Potential Pairings At The 2023 Ryder Cup
We try to decipher who might play with who at the 44th Ryder Cup matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Throwback: How Gimmegate Turned The 2015 Solheim Cup Around
We look back at one of the most controversial moments in the history of the Solheim Cup
By Mark Townsend Published
-
84-Year-Old Hall Of Famer Betters Her Age By An Incredible Four Shots
Two-time Major winner JoAnne Carner shot or beat her age for the sixth time at the US Senior Women's Open
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Are You Interested In Becoming A PGA Professional? – #PGADraft2023 Campaign Is Underway
The #PGADraft2023 campaign aims to inspire the next generation of PGA Members and you could be part of it
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Scheffler's Putting Woes Continue As He Gives Up FedEx Cup Lead
Scottie Scheffler shot an opening 71, including 33 putts, at East Lake to lose his lead at the Tour Championship
By Mark Townsend Published
-
What Team Europe Will Be Wearing At The Solheim Cup
The official clothing that Team Europe will be wearing at Finca Cortesin is now on sale
By Michael Weston Published