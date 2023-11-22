Plunge Pools, Better Food And Jon Rahm's Special Request - The PGA Tour's Reported Demands For Tournament Host Facilities
The PGA Tour has reportedly sent all 2024 tournament host venues a list of facilities and requirements needs for players and their families and coaches, and it's a long one
The PGA Tour has reportedly sent a memo to all tournament hosts for next year detailing what they’ll be expected to provide for players competing – ranging from specialist food, more resources for family members and coaches, and even to fulfil Jon Rahm’s request of more on-course toilets.
The Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter has revealed a memo sent by the PGA Tour to hosts of 2024 tournaments outlining some improvements they want to see in terms of amenities for players and their teams.
It ranges from more nutritious food for players, more complimentary food and facilities for their family and coaches, and even plunge pools to be available to aid recovery.
Other items in the memo included a free dry cleaning service for players and caddies being available, as well as an increased number of on-course toilet facilities - as was previously requested by Jon Rahm in August.
“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think, I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Porta-Potty on every hole," said Rahm.
"I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the Tour this many times, as simple as that.”
Per the memo, that reportedly was sent by PGA Tour VP of Tournament Business Operations and Fan Engagement Eric Baldwin, there are to be greater amenities available at the signature events and FedExCup Playoffs.
These include “on-site and convenient parking options for players, spouses, caddies, coaches, agents/managers, player families and other player support team constituents."
The @PGATOUR is requiring tournaments to make a number of enhancements in 2024, with many focused on player families, caddies and teams. Among the notable items: Courtesy car programs at all events, more player restrooms on the course: https://t.co/wWTQhSByKG pic.twitter.com/s6p5s49tWoNovember 22, 2023
All this comes after the PGA Tour also asked for larger fees from tournament hosts to help cover an increase in prize money.
And of course everything is being played out while the "framework agreement" signed with the PIF still has not been fleshed out and the PGA Tour have been linked with other companies to provide a big investment.
Jon Rahm has a simple request for the Tour. 😂 pic.twitter.com/niJJiJgR0rAugust 8, 2023
