Players React To 17th Hole Changes At Royal Liverpool

Going into The 151st Open Championship, the 17th hole at Royal Liverpool, named 'Little Eye', has been catching a lot of attention, with the short par 3 completely redeveloped since the previous tournament in 2014.

A post shared by The Open (@theopen) A photo posted by on

Many have said it could decide the tournament come Sunday but, between now and then, players face the arduous task of Hoylake's layout. Here, we take a look at what the world's elite are saying about the 17th hole, with many seemingly positive about what has changed at the par 3.

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, has been in imperious form during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, with the American picking up 15 top 10s in 19 starts. Speaking about the 17th, he stated: "I was talking to a few of the guys earlier today. There is not really a high-percentage play. You just have to hit a really good shot and, if you don't, I would say missing it left of the green is a little bit better than right. That bunker is pretty treacherous on the right. But as far as that hole goes, I'm just going to try and hit a really good shot, and that's pretty much all you can do."

Along with Scheffler, defending champion Cameron Smith also commented on the changes, with the Australian having nothing but praise for the short par 3. During his press conference, Smith stated: "That's probably the right word, drama. Yeah, it's a tough hole. We played it yesterday and it was straight into the wind, 30 or 40 miles an hour, and it was not a tee shot that you want to have.

"I think I hit a 7-iron in there yesterday. I don't know if we're going to hit a 7-iron again, but yeah, there's not much room for error up there, and I think it'll be a really exciting finish to an Open Championship for sure. I think it's a great hole."

Multiple-time Major winners, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, also claimed that they like the hole, with Rahm bluntly claiming: "If you hit a good shot, you'll definitely most likely have a birdie chance. If not, you'll deal with it. I get you're going for that on a championship Sunday. You have a one-shot lead, that hole can be pivotal."

In Koepka's case, it's the shortness of the hole which makes it more enjoyable, as the five-time Major winner explained that: "I think it's an interesting hole. Depends on the wind. If you get a cross-wind there, it could be pretty interesting. I'm a big believer in the short par-3s, make it difficult.

"I'm not a huge fan of 260, 250 as it kind of takes -- I don't want to say the excitement out of it, but it's kind of boring. You already know it's a 3-iron and everybody is hitting to the same spot, whereas I think all the best par-3s in the world that have ever been designed are 165 yards or shorter. 12th at Augusta, Sawgrass. I mean, Postage Stamp. There's a bunch of them, and you can walk away with 5 just as easy as you could with par. I like it."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

So, are there any players playing this week who aren't fans of the 17th? Well, Matt Fitzpatrick simply and humorously said the hole was "interesting,", before adding "I'll leave it at that..."

However, it was actually Fitzpatrick's bagman, Billy Foster who has been the most outspoken about the 17th, with the Englishman describing the par-3 as a “monstrosity”.

Speaking to Golf Monthly, the veteran caddie claimed: "Unfortunately I think this Open Championship could be remembered for a calamity that happened. There was nothing wrong with the little par three they had before and they've created a monstrosity in my opinion."