PGA Tour Player Returns 13 Hours Later To Hole Eagle Putt And Make Black Desert Championship Cut

Making a cut can sometimes be more important for a player than winning a tournament. If you make a cut you know you're guaranteed a paycheck, of some sorts, as well as vital ranking points.

Like most events, a cut takes place on Friday but, at the Black Desert Championship, low light meant players would have to return on Saturday to complete their rounds, with two pivotal putts coming up for Wesley Bryan and Dylan Wu, who are fighting to keep their cards on the PGA Tour.

Starting with Bryan who, after being four-under for his round standing on the 18th tee, realistically needed an eagle as he hoped to make the five-under-par cutline in Utah.

Pounding his drive 356-yards, the American then produced a 224-yard shot into the final green that finished just 14-feet from the flag. However, the hooter then sounded and, with it, a 13-hour wait for Bryan, who needed to hole to make the cut.

As a video was posted to the PGA Tour's social media of Bryan practicing on the green, the 34-year-old returned to the 18th and, after going through his routine, holed the pivotal putt to guarantee himself a spot in the weekend's action.

The practice paid off 👊@WesleyBryanGolf made a 14-foot eagle putt to jump 57 spots to the projected cutline at 5-under @BDChampionship. https://t.co/ACOlsxSogR pic.twitter.com/kGgaFITSK0October 12, 2024

As of writing, Bryan is 140th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and needs to finish inside the top 125 to keep his status. Similarly, Yu is 129th and, like Bryan, needs to be inside the top 125 to stay on the PGA Tour.

Sitting five-under for the tournament, Wu needed to hole a four-foot putt for par at the ninth to remain on the cutline and, just like Bryan, the 28-year-old stepped up and rolled it in to help his cause in both the event and the FedEx Cup standings.