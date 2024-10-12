PGA Tour Player Returns 13 Hours Later To Hole Eagle Putt And Make Black Desert Championship Cut

As the horn blew on Friday evening, Wesley Bryan was faced with a 14-foot eagle putt to make the cut. Returning on Saturday, that's exactly what he did....

Wesley Bryan rolls a putt whilst hugging his caddie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Making a cut can sometimes be more important for a player than winning a tournament. If you make a cut you know you're guaranteed a paycheck, of some sorts, as well as vital ranking points.

Like most events, a cut takes place on Friday but, at the Black Desert Championship, low light meant players would have to return on Saturday to complete their rounds, with two pivotal putts coming up for Wesley Bryan and Dylan Wu, who are fighting to keep their cards on the PGA Tour.

Starting with Bryan who, after being four-under for his round standing on the 18th tee, realistically needed an eagle as he hoped to make the five-under-par cutline in Utah.

Pounding his drive 356-yards, the American then produced a 224-yard shot into the final green that finished just 14-feet from the flag. However, the hooter then sounded and, with it, a 13-hour wait for Bryan, who needed to hole to make the cut.

As a video was posted to the PGA Tour's social media of Bryan practicing on the green, the 34-year-old returned to the 18th and, after going through his routine, holed the pivotal putt to guarantee himself a spot in the weekend's action.

As of writing, Bryan is 140th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and needs to finish inside the top 125 to keep his status. Similarly, Yu is 129th and, like Bryan, needs to be inside the top 125 to stay on the PGA Tour.

Sitting five-under for the tournament, Wu needed to hole a four-foot putt for par at the ninth to remain on the cutline and, just like Bryan, the 28-year-old stepped up and rolled it in to help his cause in both the event and the FedEx Cup standings.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

