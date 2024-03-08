Player Director Warns It Would Be 'Very Dangerous' For PGA Tour To Try And Go On Alone Without Saudi Backing

PGA Tour player director Webb Simpson believes it would be "very dangerous" for the US-based circuit not to complete a deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund if it wants to look after its long-term health.

A recent $3 billion investment into the PGA Tour from the Strategic Sports Group - which could later include the PIF, subject to the necessary approval - has built upon the earlier June 6 framework agreement, but there is still a long way to go before the top players in men's professional golf are once again competing against each other a lot more regularly.

In the light of that investment from the US conglomerate, players such as Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth have suggested the PGA Tour is more than capable of handling its own business and can retain its place as the number one tour in men's pro golf without working alongside LIV Golf's backers.

However, 2012 US Open winner, Simpson does not go along with that theory - saying it would be “very dangerous” if the PGA Tour tries to continue on its journey without assistance from the PIF.

The PGA Tour player director is an advocate of a deal being completed between the two "for the good of the game" - but it has to be the right one, warned Simpson.

Speaking at Bay Hill, per The Guardian and Sports Illustrated, he said: "I think we’re in a position where we want to do the right deal. We don’t want to just do a deal because we’re afraid that the LIV tour might recruit more players. That’s certainly a fear.

“But I think it’s obvious [we need to do a deal]. The writing is on the wall. We’re not in a position where we need to do a deal for money. We need to do a deal for the good of the game. And for the health of the PGA Tour long-term. That’s my hope."

Webb Simpson and his wife after the 2012 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simpson was speaking after his opening round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill - an event which has been won by three LIV players in its past seven iterations (Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, and Marc Leishman).

But without the likes of those three - plus a host of other huge LIV names like Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, and Dustin Johnson et al - Simpson pointed out that fans and other interested spectators are all aware how much richer these historic tournaments would be if the majority of the brightest stars were teeing it up.

He continued: “One thing I’m certain of is fans, players, media, sponsors alike all feel strongly that the game is divided. The game has been divided for a year and a half now.

"The game misses the personalities of LIV. I think the game misses the personalities of LIV and the PGA Tour playing together.

“I don’t know what they [LIV and PIF] want. I don’t know what the players playing for LIV want. I think they’re very happy where they are. I think they’re very happy with the decisions they’ve made. But I’ve heard from enough people who have grown a little distasteful with the current state of golf.

"When you come to big tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational, you want to know the guy who won beat most or all of the best players.”