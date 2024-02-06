Pitch Golf Partners With Trackman And Announces Plans For New Indoor Venues

Pitch Golf has announced a strategic partnership with Trackman Golf in a link up they say will "help grow the game of golf across a far wider audience".

Pitch's founders Elliot Godfrey and Chris Ingham have been in discussions with the launch monitor company for the past year and say they're "impressed with Trackman's commitment to indoor golf" and believe the indoor golf scene is an area showing "tremendous growth".

The partnership sees Trackman's launch monitor and simulator technology installed in all of Pitch Golf's current and future facilties. Pitch has two venues in the city of London, featuring golf simulators, lounge areas and food and beverage offerings. It offers both membership and casual bookings, catering for golfers of all ages and abilities in the city with the aim of making the sport more diverse and accessible. The venues also have attached PGA Professionals to assist with coaching.

Pitch Golf say its choice to integrate Trackman technology underscores its commitment to providing golfers with the best tools and experience available.

Pitch Golf's Soho site (Image credit: Pitch)

The company has confirmed plans to open additional sites across the country as well as an expansion into Ireland with the opening of its first international site in Grafton Place, Dublin, which is set to open in Q2 of 2024.

“The Dublin site is a testament to the strength of our concept and the belief in our brand by the landlord to bring Pitch to such a prestigious development," Pitch Golf Co-founder Chris Ingham.

Pitch Golf has also announced it is offering partnership and joint venture opportunities to allow individuals and entrepreneurs to be a part of its success story.

Trackman simulators are used by many touring professionals (Image credit: Getty Images)

”We are very impressed by the concept Pitch has developed, and how they make the sport more inclusive and diverse to the benefit of golfers and everyone in the industry," Trackman’s CEO Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen said.

"We are excited to see members and guests of Pitch use our technology, and to see the Pitch team use our software infrastructure to develop their business much further."

"We believe that golf has the potential to be more diverse and inclusive," said Elliot Godfrey, Co-Founder and CEO of Pitch Golf. "Our partnership with Trackman aligns perfectly with this vision.

"By combining our strengths, we can introduce more people to the joys of golf and make the sport accessible to a broader audience."