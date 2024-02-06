Pitch Golf Partners With Trackman And Announces Plans For New Indoor Venues
Pitch Golf and Trackman have partnered up in a move that will see more of Pitch's indoor golf facilties opening in the UK and Ireland
Pitch Golf has announced a strategic partnership with Trackman Golf in a link up they say will "help grow the game of golf across a far wider audience".
Pitch's founders Elliot Godfrey and Chris Ingham have been in discussions with the launch monitor company for the past year and say they're "impressed with Trackman's commitment to indoor golf" and believe the indoor golf scene is an area showing "tremendous growth".
The partnership sees Trackman's launch monitor and simulator technology installed in all of Pitch Golf's current and future facilties. Pitch has two venues in the city of London, featuring golf simulators, lounge areas and food and beverage offerings. It offers both membership and casual bookings, catering for golfers of all ages and abilities in the city with the aim of making the sport more diverse and accessible. The venues also have attached PGA Professionals to assist with coaching.
Pitch Golf say its choice to integrate Trackman technology underscores its commitment to providing golfers with the best tools and experience available.
The company has confirmed plans to open additional sites across the country as well as an expansion into Ireland with the opening of its first international site in Grafton Place, Dublin, which is set to open in Q2 of 2024.
“The Dublin site is a testament to the strength of our concept and the belief in our brand by the landlord to bring Pitch to such a prestigious development," Pitch Golf Co-founder Chris Ingham.
Pitch Golf has also announced it is offering partnership and joint venture opportunities to allow individuals and entrepreneurs to be a part of its success story.
”We are very impressed by the concept Pitch has developed, and how they make the sport more inclusive and diverse to the benefit of golfers and everyone in the industry," Trackman’s CEO Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen said.
"We are excited to see members and guests of Pitch use our technology, and to see the Pitch team use our software infrastructure to develop their business much further."
"We believe that golf has the potential to be more diverse and inclusive," said Elliot Godfrey, Co-Founder and CEO of Pitch Golf. "Our partnership with Trackman aligns perfectly with this vision.
"By combining our strengths, we can introduce more people to the joys of golf and make the sport accessible to a broader audience."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Streakers, Stolen Clubs, Topless Pros And Beers Raining Down - 5 Wild Scenes From The Phoenix Open
Things have boiled over at the WM Phoenix Open several times in recent years – here are five of the most wild incidents
By Mike Hall Published
-
These 5 People Won Huge Golf Bets... But None Came Close To John Daly's Biggest Gambling Success
These huge golf bets can't lay a glove on John Daly's biggest betting return, but how much did the two-time Major Champion make from his biggest gambling win?
By Barry Plummer Published