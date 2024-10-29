PGA Tour To Vote On Reducing Monday Qualifiers And Korn Ferry Tour Graduates
Changes could be coming to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season after a PAC-led examination into making it more competitive and compelling returned some intriguing proposals
The PGA Tour is looking at ways to offer more competitive and compelling action thanks to proposed changes from an review of its competitive landscape, with a vote on the proposals by the PGA Tour Policy Board due next month.
The Player Advisory Council-led examination sought feedback from PGA Tour members on issues including field size, pace of play playing privileges and the FedEx Cup points system.
Proposals to be voted on include reducing the maximum number of players in the starting field of an open tournament played on one course from 156 to 144. That’s not the full extent of it, though, with a plan to reduce field sizes from 132 to 120 if dictated by issues such as daylight.
Part of the reason field sizes are under review appears is to counter the issue of slow pace of play at some tournaments, with the PGA announcement on the proposals stating: "Fields that are too large make it difficult to finish the competition on schedule and cause delays in the overall pace of play, increasing the average round times on Tour."
Currently, the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings retain fully exempt PGA Tour status for the following season, but another proposal seeks to change that to the top 100, with those finishing between 101st 125th falling under a conditional category.
That proposal would go down well with at least two big-name PGA Tour pros, Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy.
In March, McIlroy said: "I'm all for making it more cut throat, more competitive. Probably won't be very popular for saying this, but I'm all for less players and less Tour cards, and the best of the best."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That sentiment was echoed by Clark later in the month, who said: "I think it would be amazing if our Tour was a hundred guys. I kind of said this a few times, a hundred guys and we have 20 guys that get relegated every time, every year, doesn't matter who you are."
There is the possibility of the number of PGA Tour cards earned by the season-closing Korn Ferry Tour Championship being reduced from 20 to 30, too, while the number joining from Q-School would reduce to five under the proposals. However, there are no plans to change the 10 PGA Tour cards awarded to the top 10 DP World Tour players in the Race to Dubai rankings at the end of the season.
Monday qualifiers would also be affected, with a proposal to remove them completely from tournaments with 120 or fewer players, while tournaments with 132-player fields should see only two rather than four Monday qualifiers.
Per the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, that see Monday qualifiers disappear from the Sony Open in Hawaii, WM Phoenix Open, the Mexico Open, the Cognizant Classic, the Puerto Rico Open, the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic. Meanwhile, the Valspar Championship, the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open would see the number of its Monday qualifiers reduced to two.
Monday qualifier updates for 2026:GOING AWAYSonyWMPOMexicoCognizantPRPuntacanaMyrtle BeachDOWN TO 2 SPOTSValsparHoustonValeroAll others status quo.October 29, 2024
Another proposal seeks to reallocate places in the field currently used for restricted sponsor exemptions to the next eligible member on the Priority Ranking, while there is also a move to adjust the FedEx Cup points distribution table.
That would offer more to those who finish second at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, decreasing slightly for those 11th and lower. Players finishing seventh or lower in signature events would also be subject to a slight decrease in the points.
The general urge to make the product provided by the PGA Tour more entertaining could indicate the influence of the Strategic Sports Group, which announced a $3bn investment in the PGA Tour in January. However, regardless of whose influence is behind the proposals, we won't need to wait long to find out if they will be put into practice - the Policy Board will vote on the findings, which would come into place in time for the 2026 season, on 18 November.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
We Spoke To A Leading Back Surgeon About Tiger Woods' Chances Of Returning In 2024. Here Is What He Said...
Woods underwent the sixth back surgery of his career in September, and a top back surgeon in London has outlined the likely timeframe for a full recovery
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm is one of four LIV Golf players in with a chance of qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tom Kim Issues Statement On Broken Locker Incident After Genesis Championship Near-Miss
The PGA Tour golfer said that he had no intent of breaking the locker door following defeat to Byeong Hun An at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Nico Echavarria Beats Tiger Woods Scoring Record On Way To Winning Zozo Championship
The Colombian held off the challenge of Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman via a sublime run of scoring in Japan to land his second PGA Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour's Las Vegas Future In Doubt After Long Time Sponsor Pulls Out
The Shriners Children's Open is no more after the sponsors pulled out - casting doubt over Las Vegas' long-running use as a PGA Tour stop
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Fantastic Buffet Of Golf Throughout The Year' - Have We Had First Glimpse Of The Future Of Golf?
A recent interview with a high-ranking executive within the world of golf might have given us the biggest glimpse yet of what the future of the sport could look like if and when a PGA Tour-PIF deal gets made
By Paul Higham Published
-
Senior Executive Confident PGA Tour-PIF Deal Will be Done 'Within The Next Six Months'
Daniel Van Otterdijk, the group chief communications officer at DP World, the title sponsors of the European Tour, has faith that an agreement can be reached in the near future per an exclusive interview with UAE-based Gulf News.
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘I Was An Idiot And Tried To Hit It’ - Xander Schauffele Suffers ‘Meltdown’ At Zozo Championship After Brutal Break
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele had a tough day at the office in his first round of the Zozo Championship after a "bad spot" led to a quadruple bogey on the ninth hole
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The World Series Starts On Friday - And Two PGA Tour Golfers Will Be Locked In
Max Homa and Collin Morikawa - both born in the Los Angeles area - will be watching their precious Dodgers in the World Series clash against the New York Yankees
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Else Does Xander Schauffele Need To Do In Order To Win Player Of The Year? The World No.2 Has An Idea...
The World No.2 won two Major championships over the past 12 months, but even still, he admitted Scottie Scheffler stood head and shoulders above the rest...
By Jonny Leighfield Published