PGA Tour Rookie Achieves Rare Feat At Torrey Pines - That's Not Been Done In 5 Years
In just his third event since winning his PGA Tour card, Danny Walker managed to hit all 18 greens in regulation on the South Course at Torrey Pines - something last achieved in 2019
Danny Walker's 65 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open wasn't enough to take the lead, but it was en eye-catching round and a rare achievement at Torrey Pines.
As the recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate managed to hit all 18 greens in regulation at the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines - something that's only previously been done 11 times during the event on that course and none since 2019.
That's quite an achievement for a player taking part in just his fourth ever PGA Tour event and third in his debut year holding a card.
The 29-year-old finished 28th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings to earn his PGA Tour card for the first time - and having missed the cut the last two weeks Walker is starting to settle into his new surroundings.
And settling in very nicely judging by the way he found every putting surface in regulation on the South Course, which was playing considerably harder than the North Course.
“One of those days where driver was working, really just never forced the issue out there,” said Walker. “Was really just trying to hit the middle of the green a lot of times and then rolled in some putts and that's how I shot a good score.
“The first two weeks I was definitely just stressing myself out too much. This was the first day I really just got myself to just relax and play golf and enjoy the day, just see targets and hit shots and not worry about too much.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Not worrying certainly paid off for Walker, who is just two shots off leader Ludvig Aberg after the first round of the Farmers, but having played the much tougher course first.
The North Course played 2.27 strokes easier across the first round, with Aberg among 15 of the top 18 on the leaderboard to have played the North on Wednesday.
It could be the start of a huge week for Walker - who had mainly struggled around on mini tours along with playing on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour since turning pro in 2018 - and even contemplated giving up the game three years ago.
But after pushing on he got his breakthrough last year, and now the 29-year-old already finds himself in contention just three tournaments into his rookie season on the PGA Tour.
Walker's only other previous PGA Tour event was the 2020 Bermuda Championship, where he shot 73-73 to miss the cut, but is now very much on track to make the weekend for the first time - and could be right there with the leaders if his second round goes as well.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
7 Personality Traits That Make A Great Club Captain
Being asked to captain a golf club is an honour, but it comes with responsibility. There are seven personality traits we think the best club captains possess
By Carly Cummins Published
-
Jack Nicklaus Explains Why Rory McIlroy's 'Got A Lot More Majors In Him'
Jack Nickalus believes Rory McIlroy as "a lot more Majors in him" including The Masters, as he says he's "too good not to win" at Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
Big Names Missing The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open
The PGA Tour's latest event is the Farmers Insurance Open, but there are a number of big names not in the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Back When Tiger Was Playing And Winning, It Was The Event To Come To’ - Has The Farmers Insurance Open Declined?
A number of names have withdrawn from the event in Torrey Pines, with both Jason Day and Charley Hoffman expressing their thoughts on how the tournament stands
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Would This PGA Tour Player Do If He Were Commissioner For The Day?
Charley Hoffman has revealed that, if he were the PGA Tour commissioner for the day, he would look at one particular aspect and 'juggle up' the circuit's schedule
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open: Live Streams, TV Channels, Times For Round One On Wednesday
Details on broadcasts across ESPN+, CBS, Golf Channel, Sky Sports, as Golf Monthly explains how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open on the 2025 PGA Tour.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
'Those Two Don't Go Together' - Justin Thomas Points Out What Fans Might Have To Give Up If They Want Faster Play On Tour
Thomas was discussing pace of play on tour after Atlanta Drive's 4-0 win over New York in TGL - where a 40-second shot clock has been well received by fans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'
It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Sends Memo To PGA Tour Peers Advocating Closer TV-Player Relationships To Help Viewing Experience
Penning a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour membership, Thomas explained that 'more access and insight' can make a 'world of difference' to golf's overall viewing experience
By Matt Cradock Published