PGA Tour Pro Calls Penalty On Himself At Byron Nelson Championship

There's no denying that Greg Chalmers is one of the more experienced players on the PGA Tour circuit, with the Australian holding professional status since 1995. Along with the experience, he is also certainly a fan favourite and, during the third round of the Byron Nelson Championship, his popularity rose even further!

After making the cut, Chalmers headed into the weekend at eight-under-par, with the 49-year-old looking to make further inroads as he went in search of a second PGA Tour win. Despite making a bogey at the first hole, he recovered with two birdies at the second and fifth. However, it was the par 3 seventh where Chalmers' most notable moment came...

I’ve been a @GregChalmersPGA fan for long time. But his caddie this week @CShindlerGolf sent me a story from todays round that makes me a bigger fan. For every story about cheating, Remember guys like Greg and Tommy Kuhl who always doing the right thing. pic.twitter.com/MTHPJSeD6BMay 13, 2023 See more

First tweeted by the page @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), the tweet shows a text message from Chalmers' caddie, Conrad Shindler, which reads: "Greg's integrity is impeccable. He was in a hazard on 7, ball playable, goes to address it, and the ball moved. I was 7 feet away and didn't see it, nobody on this world could see it. Called it on himself."

Along with the screenshot of the text message conversation, the caption of the tweet reads: "I’ve been a @GregChalmersPGA fan for long time. But his caddie this week @CShindlerGolf sent me a story from today's round that makes me a bigger fan. For every story about cheating, remember guys like Greg and Tommy Kuhl who always do the right thing."

Huge respect for Chalmers who, following the double bogey, produced a bogey on the ninth with two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine meaning a two-over-par third round of 73.

Obviously, the actions of Chalmers caused a huge positive reaction on Twitter, with one user tweeting: "I've been fortunate to get to know @GregChalmersPGA the past few years. The story below does not surprise me even a little. He is simply an awesome guy in every imaginable way," whilst one commented: "This is what golf is all about. Great to hear."

It's not the first time we've heard players calling themselves out this week. Tommy Kuhl, a fifth-year senior at the University of Illinois, had just shot 62 at Illini Country Club in Springfield, Illinois to make it through at the US Open qualifier when he realised that he had to DQ himself.

Out watching his teammate, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, in a playoff for the final spot, his teammate made a comment about the aerated greens. That's when he realised that he wasn't allowed to repair the aeration marks, with Kuhl stating that: "I felt sick to my stomach. I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I didn’t tell the rules official.”