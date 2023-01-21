PGA Tour Player Ties Incredible Eagle Record At The American Express
Davis Thompson has obliterated the par 5s during the first two rounds of The American Express
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
PGA Tour rookie, Davis Thompson, may be a name unbeknown to most but, during Thursday and Friday of The American Express (opens in new tab), the young American has already carded five eagles to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983.
Carding a 10-under-par round of 62 on Thursday, which included two eagles, the 23-year-old followed it up with an eight-under 64 on Friday, with three eagles on the fourth, seventh and 11th putting him on the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of recent Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, Jon Rahm (opens in new tab).
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
“I just had some good numbers into par-5s and was able to execute my shots,” Thompson stated on Friday. “I had some putts drop. So it was nice to make some eagles.”
He went on to add: “I think putting the ball in the fairway, hitting a lot of greens and really seeing lines well on my putts. Just everything is kind of clicking these last two days and I'm just looking forward to trying to keep it rolling tomorrow.”
On Saturday, Thompson will play the Stadium Course, which will host the final round on Sunday after the 54-hole cut. The tournament stands out as it uses three courses - PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club, and PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Other players to achieve the feat of five eagles (opens in new tab) in a four-round tournament include Justin Rose in the 2022 Canadian Open, Dustin Johnson in the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Austin Cook in the 2019 Barbasol Championship, Keegan Bradley and Brandt Snedeker in the 2018 Canadian Open, and Davis Love III in the 1994 Sony Open. Out of all of those, only Johnson won.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
More Big-Hitting Bryson DeChambeau On TV In 2023 As World Long Drive Returns
New deal will bring World Long Drive Championship back to Golf Channel to see more of Bryson DeChambeau among others
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'Focus Should Be On Golf' - LPGA Stars Frustrated With Locker Room Saga
LPGA stars upset with "silly" locker room drama taking focus off Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona
By Paul Higham • Published