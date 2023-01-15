PGA Tour Player Capitalises On Rules' Scenario At Sony Open

For 2023, the rules of golf have been given an update, with further changes taking effect from January 1st. It's safe to say that there are a number of rules within our great game and, at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Saturday, Chris Kirk managed to capitalize on a specific ruling on the par 5 ninth hole.

The ninth hole has the driving range down the side of it at Waialea, with it being out of bounds. However, not only does the range have the usual boundary fence, but also a gigantic net to stop golf balls from flying over and potentially hurting those on the golf course.

In the rules of golf, boundary objects are defined as: “Artificial objects defining or showing out of bounds, such as walls, fences, stakes and railings, from which free relief is not allowed.” Essentially, if your golf ball is against a fence, wall or stake then you either take an unplayable or find a way to play it.

So, how does all of this result in Kirk taking advantage of the rules? Well, for this week's Sony Open, the net between the range and the course is not a standard boundary fence. It’s in fact considered a temporary immovable obstruction.

Pulling his drive left during his third round Kirk, whose golf ball was right up against the fence, was able to take free relief and drop to what was a much more favourable lie. Speaking on the broadcast, NBC Sports Analyst, Peter Jacobsen, claimed that without the fortunate drop, the American would likely not have been able to hook the ball as much.

Kirk currently sits two shots back of leader Hayden Buckley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dropping his golf ball, Kirk was able to hit a huge right-to-left iron shot from just over 200 yards which, despite still ranking very high on the difficulty meter, found its way on to the left side of the green. Two putts later, and Kirk was heading to the 10th tee with a birdie on his card, when a double bogey was looking the more likely.

On the broadcast Jacobsen, who was following the group, stated: “Dropped it beautiful lie, that helped curve it. It’s a unique situation, typically the fence would be a boundary that would not get relief from out-of-bounds, but here at Waialea, short of the range, they play it as a TIO and players get relief.”