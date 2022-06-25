PGA Tour Champions Player Produces Putt Of The Year Candidate

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

During the third round of the US Senior Open Championship, Tim Petrovic produced an outrageous moment at the 11th hole, when his lengthy par putt flew some seven-feet past the hole before rolling back in.

Describing it won't do it justice! Watch the video below:

What?! 🤯Tim Petrovic with the par save of the week on 11. #USSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/MfFC7oBrRDJune 25, 2022 See more

Beginning the day one-over-par for the tournament, Petrovic made birdie at the first to get back to level. However, a run of five bogies in eight holes meant the American fell down the leaderboard at Saucon Valley Country Club.

Following the run, Petrovic did birdie the 10th before coming to the par 3 11th. After two poor shots, he was left with a lengthy putt for par which, in all honesty, most people would have taken a two-putt from.

Taking the putter back, it looked as if the putt was going to be de-greened with the pace that it had on it. However, as the ball ran up the slope it stopped and began rolling back. Not only did it just roll back towards the flag, but it actually found the bottom of the hole for an incredible par!

This tournament has already thrown up a few surprises. On Friday, Bernhard Langer missed his first ever cut on the senior circuit, with the 64-year-old posting scores of 74-75 over the first two days to finish at seven-over-par and miss the cut by two strokes. Before missing the cut, he had managed 303 consecutive weekend appearances.