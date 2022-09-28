PGA EuroPro Tour To Fold After More Than 20 Years

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA EuroPro Tour has announced that the 2022 season will be its last, citing the economic landscape of rising costs and changes in audience appetite for its decision.

It was created in 2002 following a merger between the EuroPro Tour and PGA MasterCard Tour, as the Professional Golfers' Association and Barry Hearn's Matchroom Sport joined forces.

As Europe's third-tier golf tour, the PGA EuroPro Tour held an important place in the ecosystem. The top five finishers on the Order of Merit graduated to the Challenge Tour and secured a place at Stage Two of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.

The success of the Tour is perhaps merited by its alumni, which includes Major winners in Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel and European Ryder Cup players in the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ross Fisher, Jamie Donaldson, Nicholas Colsaerts and Oliver Wilson.

Although unknown at this stage, it is likely PGA EuroPro Tour members will take up opportunities on other development circuits upon conclusion of the 2022 season, such as the Clutch Pro Tour, Alps Tour, Pro Golf Tour and Nordic Golf League.

Speaking of the decision, PGA EuroPro Tour President Barry Hearn said: "I have been honoured to have created the PGA EuroPro Tour alongside Sandy Jones of the PGA and to watch the development of so many aspiring and inspiring professional golfers.

"Sadly, in these changing times for professional golf support for Europe's biggest development tour has not been sufficient to justify its continuation but I must stress my eternal gratitude to Dan Godding and his team at the PGA EuroPro Tour, the PGA, our broadcasters Sky Sports and the golf clubs and volunteers in both the UK and Europe without whom we would never have created so many opportunities for next generation of professional golfers."

The season closing Tour Championship will serve as the final PGA EuroPro Tour event and will take place at Lough Erne Resort 19-21 October 2022. James Allan, Michael Stewart, Dermot McElroy, Josh Hilleard and Ryan Brooks currently occupy the top-5 positions in the Order of Merit.