PGA Championship Winning Scores Through The Years
We look back through all the winning totals recorded in the long and storied history of the PGA Championship
The second men’s Major of the year is fast approaching as 156 of the best players in the world descend upon Louisville, Kentucky for the 2024 PGA Championship.
Valhalla Golf Club will once again provide the setting – a decade on from when it last hosted this great tournament – for the last man standing to lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.
It’s something most of the greats of the game have done across the previous 105 editions of the event, which began as a matchplay tournament in 1916 before the format was changed to 72-hole strokeplay in 1958.
Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen share the record for most wins with five, while Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history when he beat Brooks Koepka in an epic duel at Kiawah Island in 2021.
Despite that loss, defending champion Koepka has his name on the Wanamaker Trophy three times and also holds the lowest 72-hole score (264 at Bellerive Country Club in 2018).
Ahead of what promises to be a superb 2024 showdown, let’s look back at the winning scores through the years.
Past winners of the PGA Championship
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|2023
|Brooks Koepka
|-9
|2022
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|2021
|Phil Mickelson
|-6
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|-13
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|-16
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|-8
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|-14
|2015
|Jason Day
|-20
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|-16
|2013
|Jason Dufner
|-10
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|-13
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|-8
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|-8
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|-3
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|-8
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|-4
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|-8
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|-4
|2002
|Rich Beem
|-10
|2001
|David Toms
|-15
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|-11
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|-9
|1997
|Davis Love III
|-11
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|-11
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|-17
|1994
|Nick Price
|-11
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|-12
|1992
|Nick Price
|-6
|1991
|John Daly
|-12
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|-6
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|-12
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|-12
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|-1
|1986
|Bob Tway
|-8
|1985
|Hubert Green
|-6
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|-15
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|-10
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|-8
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|-7
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|-6
|1979
|David Graham
|-8
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|-8
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|-6
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|+1
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|-4
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|-4
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|-7
|1972
|Gary Player
|+1
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|-7
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|-1
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|-8
|1968
|Julius Boros
|+1
|1967
|Don January
|-7
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|E
|1965
|Dave Marr
|-4
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|-9
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|-5
|1962
|Gary Player
|-2
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|-3
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|+1
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|-3
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|-4
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|2&1
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr
|3&2
|1955
|Doug Ford
|4&3
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|4&3
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|2&1
|1952
|Jim Turnesa
|1up
|1951
|Sam Snead
|7&6
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|4&3
|1949
|Sam Snead
|3&2
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|7&6
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|2&1
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|6&4
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|4&3
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|1up
|1942
|Sam Snead
|2&1
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|38 holes
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|1up
|1939
|Henry Picard
|37 holes
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|8&7
|1937
|Denny Shute
|37 holes
|1936
|Denny Shute
|3&2
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|5&4
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|38 holes
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|5&4
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|4&3
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|2&1
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|1up
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|6&4
|1928
|Leo Diegal
|6&5
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|1up
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|5&3
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|6&5
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|2up
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|38 holes
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|4&3
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|3&2
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|1up
|1919
|Jim Barnes
|6&5
|1916
|Jim Barnes
|1up
