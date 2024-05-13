PGA Championship Winning Scores Through The Years

The second men’s Major of the year is fast approaching as 156 of the best players in the world descend upon Louisville, Kentucky for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Valhalla Golf Club will once again provide the setting – a decade on from when it last hosted this great tournament – for the last man standing to lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.

It’s something most of the greats of the game have done across the previous 105 editions of the event, which began as a matchplay tournament in 1916 before the format was changed to 72-hole strokeplay in 1958.

Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen share the record for most wins with five, while Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history when he beat Brooks Koepka in an epic duel at Kiawah Island in 2021.

Despite that loss, defending champion Koepka has his name on the Wanamaker Trophy three times and also holds the lowest 72-hole score (264 at Bellerive Country Club in 2018).

Ahead of what promises to be a superb 2024 showdown, let’s look back at the winning scores through the years.

Past winners of the PGA Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score 2023 Brooks Koepka -9 2022 Justin Thomas -5 2021 Phil Mickelson -6 2020 Collin Morikawa -13 2019 Brooks Koepka -8 2018 Brooks Koepka -16 2017 Justin Thomas -8 2016 Jimmy Walker -14 2015 Jason Day -20 2014 Rory McIlroy -16 2013 Jason Dufner -10 2012 Rory McIlroy -13 2011 Keegan Bradley -8 2010 Martin Kaymer -8 2009 Yang Yong-eun -8 2008 Padraig Harrington -3 2007 Tiger Woods -8 2006 Tiger Woods -18 2005 Phil Mickelson -4 2004 Vijay Singh -8 2003 Shaun Micheel -4 2002 Rich Beem -10 2001 David Toms -15 2000 Tiger Woods -18 1999 Tiger Woods -11 1998 Vijay Singh -9 1997 Davis Love III -11 1996 Mark Brooks -11 1995 Steve Elkington -17 1994 Nick Price -11 1993 Paul Azinger -12 1992 Nick Price -6 1991 John Daly -12 1990 Wayne Grady -6 1989 Payne Stewart -12 1988 Jeff Sluman -12 1987 Larry Nelson -1 1986 Bob Tway -8 1985 Hubert Green -6 1984 Lee Trevino -15 1983 Hal Sutton -10 1982 Raymond Floyd -8 1981 Larry Nelson -7 1980 Jack Nicklaus -6 1979 David Graham -8 1978 John Mahaffey -8 1977 Lanny Wadkins -6 1976 Dave Stockton +1 1975 Jack Nicklaus -4 1974 Lee Trevino -4 1973 Jack Nicklaus -7 1972 Gary Player +1 1971 Jack Nicklaus -7 1970 Dave Stockton -1 1969 Raymond Floyd -8 1968 Julius Boros +1 1967 Don January -7 1966 Al Geiberger E 1965 Dave Marr -4 1964 Bobby Nichols -9 1963 Jack Nicklaus -5 1962 Gary Player -2 1961 Jerry Barber -3 1960 Jay Hebert +1 1959 Bob Rosburg -3 1958 Dow Finsterwald -4 1957 Lionel Hebert 2&1 1956 Jack Burke Jr 3&2 1955 Doug Ford 4&3 1954 Chick Harbert 4&3 1953 Walter Burkemo 2&1 1952 Jim Turnesa 1up 1951 Sam Snead 7&6 1950 Chandler Harper 4&3 1949 Sam Snead 3&2 1948 Ben Hogan 7&6 1947 Jim Ferrier 2&1 1946 Ben Hogan 6&4 1945 Byron Nelson 4&3 1944 Bob Hamilton 1up 1942 Sam Snead 2&1 1941 Vic Ghezzi 38 holes 1940 Byron Nelson 1up 1939 Henry Picard 37 holes 1938 Paul Runyan 8&7 1937 Denny Shute 37 holes 1936 Denny Shute 3&2 1935 Johnny Revolta 5&4 1934 Paul Runyan 38 holes 1933 Gene Sarazen 5&4 1932 Olin Dutra 4&3 1931 Tom Creavy 2&1 1930 Tommy Armour 1up 1929 Leo Diegel 6&4 1928 Leo Diegal 6&5 1927 Walter Hagen 1up 1926 Walter Hagen 5&3 1925 Walter Hagen 6&5 1924 Walter Hagen 2up 1923 Gene Sarazen 38 holes 1922 Gene Sarazen 4&3 1921 Walter Hagen 3&2 1920 Jock Hutchison 1up 1919 Jim Barnes 6&5 1916 Jim Barnes 1up