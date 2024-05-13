PGA Championship Winning Scores Through The Years

We look back through all the winning totals recorded in the long and storied history of the PGA Championship

The second men’s Major of the year is fast approaching as 156 of the best players in the world descend upon Louisville, Kentucky for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Valhalla Golf Club will once again provide the setting – a decade on from when it last hosted this great tournament – for the last man standing to lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.

It’s something most of the greats of the game have done across the previous 105 editions of the event, which began as a matchplay tournament in 1916 before the format was changed to 72-hole strokeplay in 1958.

Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen share the record for most wins with five, while Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history when he beat Brooks Koepka in an epic duel at Kiawah Island in 2021.

Despite that loss, defending champion Koepka has his name on the Wanamaker Trophy three times and also holds the lowest 72-hole score (264 at Bellerive Country Club in 2018).

Ahead of what promises to be a superb 2024 showdown, let’s look back at the winning scores through the years.

Past winners of the PGA Championship

YearWinnerScore
2023Brooks Koepka-9
2022Justin Thomas-5
2021Phil Mickelson-6
2020Collin Morikawa-13
2019Brooks Koepka-8
2018Brooks Koepka-16
2017Justin Thomas-8
2016Jimmy Walker-14
2015Jason Day-20
2014Rory McIlroy-16
2013Jason Dufner-10
2012Rory McIlroy-13
2011Keegan Bradley-8
2010Martin Kaymer-8
2009Yang Yong-eun-8
2008Padraig Harrington-3
2007Tiger Woods-8
2006Tiger Woods-18
2005Phil Mickelson-4
2004Vijay Singh-8
2003Shaun Micheel-4
2002Rich Beem-10
2001David Toms-15
2000Tiger Woods-18
1999Tiger Woods-11
1998Vijay Singh-9
1997Davis Love III-11
1996Mark Brooks-11
1995Steve Elkington-17
1994Nick Price-11
1993Paul Azinger-12
1992Nick Price-6
1991John Daly-12
1990Wayne Grady-6
1989Payne Stewart -12
1988Jeff Sluman-12
1987Larry Nelson-1
1986Bob Tway-8
1985Hubert Green-6
1984Lee Trevino-15
1983Hal Sutton-10
1982Raymond Floyd-8
1981Larry Nelson-7
1980Jack Nicklaus-6
1979David Graham-8
1978John Mahaffey-8
1977Lanny Wadkins-6
1976Dave Stockton+1
1975Jack Nicklaus-4
1974Lee Trevino-4
1973Jack Nicklaus-7
1972Gary Player+1
1971Jack Nicklaus-7
1970Dave Stockton-1
1969Raymond Floyd-8
1968Julius Boros+1
1967Don January-7
1966Al GeibergerE
1965Dave Marr-4
1964Bobby Nichols-9
1963Jack Nicklaus-5
1962Gary Player-2
1961Jerry Barber-3
1960Jay Hebert+1
1959Bob Rosburg-3
1958Dow Finsterwald-4
1957Lionel Hebert2&1
1956Jack Burke Jr3&2
1955Doug Ford4&3
1954Chick Harbert4&3
1953Walter Burkemo2&1
1952Jim Turnesa1up
1951Sam Snead7&6
1950Chandler Harper4&3
1949Sam Snead3&2
1948Ben Hogan7&6
1947Jim Ferrier2&1
1946Ben Hogan6&4
1945Byron Nelson4&3
1944Bob Hamilton1up
1942Sam Snead2&1
1941Vic Ghezzi38 holes
1940Byron Nelson1up
1939Henry Picard37 holes
1938Paul Runyan8&7
1937Denny Shute37 holes
1936Denny Shute3&2
1935Johnny Revolta5&4
1934Paul Runyan38 holes
1933Gene Sarazen5&4
1932Olin Dutra4&3
1931Tom Creavy2&1
1930Tommy Armour1up
1929Leo Diegel6&4
1928Leo Diegal6&5
1927Walter Hagen1up
1926Walter Hagen5&3
1925Walter Hagen6&5
1924Walter Hagen2up
1923Gene Sarazen38 holes
1922Gene Sarazen4&3
1921Walter Hagen3&2
1920Jock Hutchison1up
1919Jim Barnes6&5
1916Jim Barnes1up
