PGA Championship 2023 Live Stream

The world of golf turns its attention to the PGA Championship this week for the 2nd men's Major of the year.
Masters champion and world number one Jon Rahm will be looking for two Major wins in a row and of course there is a stellar field looking to stop him, chief among which is Scottie Scheffler.
There are plenty of other big names who have good form of late, including recent winners Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day and Sam Burns. Defending champion is Justin Thomas who pulled off a miraculous comeback last year at Southern Hills to defeat Will Zalatoris in a playoff.
|Dates: May 18-21
|Venue: Oak Hill Country Club, New York
|Live stream: VPN (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
Oak Hill Country Club is the location of the event and it will look very different from the PGA Championship 10 years ago won by Jason Dufner. This is because of a huge restoration that took place which will see it be a very stern test during the week.
As such, below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event to make sure you miss none of the action.
PGA Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
US TV Schedule - 2023 PGA Championship
All times EST
Thursday, May 18: 7am-1pm ESPN+, 1pm-7pm ESPN
Friday, May 19: 7am-1pm ESPN+, 1pm-7pm ESPN
Saturday, May 20: 8am-10am ESPN+, 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS
Sunday, May 21: 8am-10am ESPN+, 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS
ESPN and ESPN+ will televise the action over the first two days before CBS takes over as the tournament heats up over the weekend.
UK TV Schedule - 2023 PGA Championship
Thursday, May 18: 1pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Friday, May 19: 1pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Saturday, May 20: 2pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Sunday, May 21: 2pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule - 2023 PGA Championship
Thursday May 18: 11pm-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Friday, May 19: 11pm-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Saturday, May 20: 11pm-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Sunday, May 21: 11pm-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Oak Hill here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
PGA Championship Tee Times
Tee times are yet to be announced, we will update this section with the full list when they have been.
FAQs
How can I watch the PGA Championship live stream?
There are a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the PGA Championship. For those in the US, the coverage is split between ESPN and CBS, whilst the UK coverage will be on Sky Sports. It should also be noted that VPN's are a great way to watch the tournament from anywhere in the world and we have all the details on how to get one in this piece.
