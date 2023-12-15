Padraig Harrington Makes Bold Prediction For Women's Game
Padraig Harrington says the golf ball rollback could end up helping some players in the women's game to compete with the men in the future
Padraig Harrington had a bold prediction for the women's game as a consequence of the golf rollback plan - in that it could help them to play and compete with their male counterparts.
The upcoming golf ball rollback from the R&A and USGA will see distances limited, with the fastest swingers and longest hitters hit hardest in terms of yards they'll lose.
A lot of the headlines have been about what it will mean for the likes of Rory McIlroy and the big-hitters on the PGA Tour, but it's also interesting to think of what the rollback will mean for the women's game.
Harrington is in favour of the rollback and says it's "for the greater good of the game" as a whole - and added that the women's game could get a bonus boost.
In a lengthy response to one question about the rollback, Harrington told Golf Digest that reining back the longer men's hitters could help the top women's professionals to close the gap.
"You know what the biggest change is going to be?" Harrington told Golf Digest. "I'm going to say it here - it's going to be the ladies game. They hit too many fairways now, so there is a huge advantage going forward for somebody who comes out there with 175-mph ball speed.
"There is going to be a lady coming out with 175 ball speed who can be a real competitor, and guess what? She's going to be able to play with the men, and compete."
Lexi Thompson played most recently on the PGA Tour in October, when she only just missed the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas where she looked to become the first woman to make the cut at a PGA Tour event since 1945.
Babe Didrikson Zaharias achieved that feat, and she and Thompson are two of just seven women to have teed it up alongside the men in a PGA Tour event - joined by Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley, Michelle Wie West and Brittany Lincicome.
And if Harrington's prediction comes true then there could be a few more women who take on the men when the golf ball rollback comes in.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
I Went Through A £2,000 Putter Fitting And It Was Worth Every Penny
Ping is offering golfers the same kind of extensive putter fitting experience usually reserved for Tour Pros like Viktor Hovland. Here's what you can expect...
By David Usher Published
-
Who Is The Shortest Player On The LPGA Tour?
The beauty of golf is that height does not determine success. We take a look at the shortest players on the LPGA Tour
By Alison Root Published
-
LPGA Tour Winner And Olympian Retires From Golf Aged 37
Julieta Granada is retiring to dedicate time to her daughter and embark on a coaching career
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lydia Ko And Jason Day Claim Inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational
The Major winning duo overcame a late charge from a number of pairs to pick up the first edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda Spotted Using New Putter At Grant Thornton Invitational
The former World No.1 was spotted using an Olson Golf putter, a similar model that Scottie Scheffler used to win the Hero World Challenge
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Lexi Thompson Makes Stunning Ace To Fire Her Team Into Contention At Mixed Event
Thompson and playing partner Rickie Fowler were left celebrating after the first-ever hole-in-one at the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Haven't Talked To One Person Who Thinks It's A Good Idea' - LPGA Tour Pro Criticises Universal Golf Ball Rollback
Brittany Lincicome is one of several female players surprised to see the women's game affected by the governing bodies' recent announcement
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Really Think This Is A PGA Tour Issue More Than Anything' - Annika Sorenstam Questions Universal Golf Ball Rollback
The legendary female golfer is not sure that recreational players and the LPGA Tour should have been targeted by the governing bodies' recent announcement
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2023
A total of 32 players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour compete in teams of two at Tiburon Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
PNC Championship Field 2023 - Team Woods Back As Singhs Defend Title
Tiger Woods and son Charlie headline the two-day event among a field with some of the game's greats
By Mike Hall Published