OWGR Announce 54-Hole Tour To Get World Rankings Points - And It's Not LIV

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has announced that the Clutch Pro Tour has been granted access to world ranking points.

The Clutch Pro Tour, currently known as the Mizuno Next Gen Series, is a developmental tour series in England that was formed in 2019.

It's a direct feeder organisation for the Challenge Tour, taking over from the now extinct PGA EuroPro Tour, and has been working with the OWGR for the last 17 months.

Getting OWGR access is a hot topic in golf with LIV Golf trying and failing to get recognition before saying they'd ended the process.

Despite the Clutch Pro Tour also being a 54-hole series, the fact they have a 36-hole cut and provide both a qualifying series into it and a pathway for progression onto the Challenge Tour meant it gained OWGR access.

"After a 17-month-long application process, in which the Tour worked continuously toward the standards required to become an OWGR Eligible Golf Tour, the Clutch Pro Tour will become an OWGR Eligible Golf Tour from Week 17, week ending 28th April 2024, and its official Tier 1 tournaments, in accordance with OWGR regulations, will be eligible for inclusion in the ranking," read a OWGR statement.

"The Clutch Pro Tour provides access to its official tournaments, conducted over 54 holes with a 36-hole cut, via its 2024 qualifying series held in the UAE and, for its 2025 season, an annual open qualifying school.

"It also provides local and regional players opportunities, culminating with a no-cut, season-ending Championship. As such, the Clutch Pro Tour is in keeping with long-standing OWGR Eligibility and Format Criteria.

"The Clutch Pro Tour has played a pivotal role in the United Kingdom – particularly since the closure of the EuroPro Tour.

"Its organization has provided the continuation of playing opportunities and pathways for players to progress to the European Challenge Tour and the DP World Tour."

The news will not go down too well with LIV Golf players and supporters, who have been calling for OWGR recognition from the beginning.

The OWGR has said though that a reluctance to introduce more comprehensive promotion and relegation into the LIV Golf League making it a closed shop was a stumbling block - as was the team element.

The fact the OWGR was also at pains to point out the 17-month period of working with the Clutch Pro Tour could be seen as a message to LIV boss Greg Norman that he should have continued the discussions if he was serious about ranking points.

There was no mention of LIV Golf in the press release, with OWGR chairman Peter Dawson just relaying what an achievement it was for the Clutch Pro Tour.

“This is a significant milestone for golf, and OWGR is deeply encouraged by the achievement and the continued efforts in developing the sport of golf in the United Kingdom," said Dawson.

"We look forward to watching the progress of the Clutch Pro Tour as it continues to play a key role in the development of players from the region."