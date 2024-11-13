Opening Date Revealed For New Highly-Anticipated Scottish Links Course

A new links course next to the site of four-time Scottish Open host, Castle Stuart is set to open in late summer 2025.

Old Petty at Cabot Highlands will welcome golfers for preview play from August 1, 2025 before its grand opening in Spring 2026.

A two-month window next year will allow for a walking-only experience of Old Petty, and The Cabot Collection - which owns the course - says anyone with an existing tee time at Castle Stuart will still be able to play there.

Old Petty is set to be one of the world’s most highly anticipated courses in 2026 and follows on from another acclaimed new Scottish links, Dumbarnie - which opened its doors in 2020.

Following the acquisition of Castle Stuart Golf Links by Cabot in 2022, six years after hosting the final of four Scottish Opens (2011, 2012, 2013, 2016), plans were revealed to create a new eighteen-hole course named Old Petty. The fresh layout pays homage to Old Petty Church, adjacent to the property, which was built in 1839.

(Image credit: The Cabot Company)

It has views of both the Moray Firth and tidal estuary at various points, while it utilizes criss-crossing fairways in the opening and closing holes, giving a unique start and end to a round.

The Castle can be seen from 13 of the 18 holes at Old Petty, and the penultimate hole is a short par-3. Plus, the driving range will double as a short course, something other Cabot venues like The Nest at Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada and The Wedge at Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, US also operate with.

Ahead of the announcement regarding Old Petty, Ben Cowan-Dewar - co-founder and CEO of Cabot - said: “We are truly honoured to serve as stewards of this remarkable land and to carry forward the original vision for the property.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.

“Old Petty will be a remarkable addition to the Highlands' golfing landscape. Its design will harmonise beautifully with the natural surroundings, truly elevating the land it occupies.”

Introducing Old Petty! We are thrilled to share our new name, logo, and rendering video of Cabot Highlands’ second 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Doak. pic.twitter.com/BsCFPv6XbXApril 2, 2024

Located less than 10 miles north-west of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands - close to Loch Ness - Cabot Highlands' new layout was designed by Tom Doak with long-time associate Clyde Johnson taking the lead on the project. Chris Haspell, a well-known agronomist and shaper who worked on the original Castle Stuart links, has also assisted on the project.

Preview play green fees at Old Petty are listed at £190 while Castle Stuart green fees are priced at £330 for 18 holes.