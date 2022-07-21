‘One Week You’re Packing It In, The Next Week You’re Playing With Jack Nicklaus At The Open’

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Regret. It is a word that can wreak havoc on the mind. Regretting not taking an opportunity, regretting not making the most of your talent, regretting missing that vital putt.

For most golfers, four decades in the game and almost 100 wins would be enough to leave them without feeling a sense of regret. For Peter Scott, that is not the case – but like so many people his regret is no fault of his own.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship event at the great links of Formby Golf Club, the Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club professional is reminiscing on his journey; a journey less conventional than most golfers on the Legends Tour.

A qualified PGA Professional since 1985, Scott has taken up roles in Germany and across England and has become renowned for his exceptional coaching skills. On the course, he has played in The Open Championship and at three Senior Opens. Appearances were also made on the DP World Tour, but he was never a fully-fledged tour member.

The Legends Tour has provided Scott with a platform to test himself against some of the best over-50 golfers in the game on a regular basis, a stage he is hoping to compete on for the foreseeable future.

“I just love competition, and you know you’re a long time retired aren’t you,” said Scott. “I have still got a passion and dedication for golf. Obviously, I don’t hit it as well as I used to do when I was younger, but I didn’t give myself the opportunity because I had a mortgage, so I took the club pro route of getting a retainer and going down that road. In hindsight now, I regret that – I wish I had given it a proper go.”

With a mortgage to pay, the gamble of taking the tour golf route was never an option. “I couldn’t afford to, that is the bottom line. I didn’t want to take the risk.”

August’s 2022 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship event is so close to home for Scott that he will be able to sleep in his own bed during the competition. He will also be supported by many familiar faces in the crowd.

Scott said: “It is a big one. I’m very excited, hopefully lots of members at Southport & Ainsdale are coming to watch. I know a lot of people in the local area, it’s a great course Formby. It is probably our biggest event apart from the Seniors Open so I’m looking forward to it.”

A former course record holder at Formby, Scott is also the current course record holder at Formby Ladies Golf Club. With past pedigree, he is daring to dream that he could follow in the footsteps of close friend David Shacklady - a three-time Legends Tour winner - and register his first tour victory.

“It would be a dream; it would be an absolute dream. I have played a lot of golf with Shackers (David Shacklady) over the years, over the last 40 years to be honest, and I’ve seen Shackers do it and you think, ‘you know, I’m not a million miles off Shackers’.

“But it’s just unfortunate because of the Covid situation I’ve not had many chances - all of us have not had many chances to get out there - and I’m not getting any younger. It would be an absolute dream.”

During his time competing on the Legends Tour, Scott has played rounds with Ian Woosnam, Michael Campbell and Colin Montgomerie, and as a golf coach these interactions have been beneficial for soaking up as much advice as possible.

“They’re all great lads, they’re all really nice guys and I’ve got to know them not as well as I’d like to get to know them because I don’t play as many tournaments, but when I do play, they’re always nice,” Scott said.

“Campbell really helped me in Mauritius. I wasn’t playing great on the range. Campbell said, ‘Listen Scotty, come on this is what you do’ and he spent a good hour or so helping with my swing, and it was really kind of him. He was an absolute gentleman. I just pick the brains whenever I can because they’re the guys that have done a lot more than I’ve ever done in my career, I’ve always looked up to them.”

Another golfer who he has always looked up to is his Jack Nicklaus – and Scott was fortunate enough to play alongside The Golden Bear in a practice round after qualifying for the 1993 Open Championship.

“Golf is a bizarre game isn’t it. One week you are packing the game in and the next week you’re playing with Jack Nicklaus at The Open. That’s how bizarre the game is, that’s why I keep saying to these young kids ‘never give up, just keep grinding it out, keep battling away.

“Playing with Jack Nicklaus in The Open in 1993. That is my favourite golfing memory to date.”

Peter Scott will be playing in the 2022 Staysure PGA Championship at Formby Golf Club. To take advantage of an exclusive half-price ticket offer with Golf Monthly, click here