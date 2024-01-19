Omar Morales Leads Latin America Amateur Championship At Halfway Stage

Omar Morales of Mexico fired a second straight round of 69 to take the lead at the halfway stage of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) at the Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama.

Morales is on two-under-par, one clear of Colombia's Mateo Fuenmayor. As the wind continued to gust, scoring was high once more and only the two players are under par through 36 holes at the end of Friday's play.

Morales is the highest ranked player in the field this week. He competed in last year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club and is a member of the University of Los Angeles golf team.

The Mexcian's putting looked a little shaky as he approached the turn in round two and he dropped three shots towards the end of the front nine. But he composed himself well on the run for home, made birdies at the 11th and 12th and parred his way in from there.

Round of the morning came from Colombia’s Mateo Fuenmayor who posted a two-under-par 68 to reach one-under overall at the halfway mark.

“I'm hitting the ball very, very well and in these conditions it's very important to hit the ball well, very solid and make sure the ball starts on line, and I've done a very good job of that,” said the Colombian. “I've missed a couple putts, but at the same time, I've made the putts I've had to make and two‑putted a lot of the long putts, so, I'm very happy with the performance.”

Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente was one-over on Friday and is level par for the tournament, tied with Andrey Xavier of Brazil.

Vicente Marzilio of Argentina, one of the pre-tournament favourites and a player who has finished second and third in the last two editions of the LAAC, carded a solid level-par 70 to sit at one-over for the tournament.

Overnight co-leader Jose Arzu of Guatemala was one of the early starters on Friday. The 19-year-old battled well on a day when he wasn’t firing on all cylinders, to post a 73 and sit on two-over through 36-holes.

The fact it looks like the cut will come at +13 is a reflection of the challenging conditions over the Santa Maria course.

The prizes on offer in Panama this week could be lifechanging for the victor.

The LAAC champion receives an invitation to compete in the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and will automatically qualify for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon and, for the second time, will earn a spot in the US Open - the 124th instalment of which will take place at Pinehurst.

The winner also receives full exemptions into The 129th Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin, U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.

Runner(s)-up will be exempt into the final stages of qualifying for The 152nd Open and the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

Founded by The R&A, The Masters and The USGA, the LAAC was inaugurated with a view to developing the game of golf in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Since it was first contested in Buenos Aires in 2015, the 72-hole strokeplay tournament has produced great champions and a number of top players.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile who won the LAAC in 2018 on home soil in Santiago, is perhaps the best-known graduate.

Others to have played in the event include Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira and Alvaro Ortiz.

There have now been 24 victories by former LAAC players on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas.