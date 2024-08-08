Olympics Women's Golf Tee Times - Round Three

Groups and starting times for Friday's third round of the women's Olympic golf tournament

The Olympic rings seen at Le Golf National during Paris 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux leads World No.5 Ruoning Yin and two-time medallist Lydia Ko at the halfway stage of the women's Olympic golf tournament.

The leading trio will go out in the final group at 6.39am ET in Friday's third round, following out the penultimate grouping of Pia Babnik, Mariajo Uribe and Bianca Pagdanganan.

Here are all of Friday's starting times and groups for the women's Olympic golf tournament...

Olympics women's golf tee times: round 3

ET (BST)

  • 3am (8am): Perrine Delacour, Maria Fassi, Noora Komulainen
  • 3.11am (8.11am): Ines Laklalech, Ursula Wilkstrom, Leona Maguire
  • 3.22am (8.22am): Emily Kristine Pedersen, Stephanie Meadow, Charley Hull
  • 3.33am (8.33am): Yuka Saso, Carlota Ciganda, Alessandra Fanali
  • 3.44am (3.44am): Sara Kouskova, Alexandra Forsterling, Paula Reto
  • 3.55am (8.55am): Ashley Lau, Madelene Stavnar, Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • 4.11am (9.11am): Ana Belac, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Anne van Dam
  • 4.22am (9.22am): Sarah Schober, Shannon Tan, Dottie Ardina
  • 4.33am (9.33am): Brooke Henderson, Patty Tavatanakit, Georgia Hall
  • 4.44am (9.44am): Manon De Roey, Peiyun Chien, Hannah Green
  • 4.55am (9.55am): Hyo Joo Kim, Azahara Munoz, Alena Sharp
  • 5.06am (10.06am): Linn Grant, Albane Valenzuela, Jin Young Ko
  • 5.17am (10.17am): Emma Spitz, Minjee Lee, Esther Henseleit
  • 5.33am (10.33am): Maja Stark, Gaby Lopez, Celine Borge
  • 5.44am (10.44am): Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Aditi Ashok
  • 5.55am (10.55am): Nelly Korda, Wei-Ling Hsu, Diksha Dagar
  • 6.06am (11.06am): Ashleigh Buhai, Xiyu Lin, Rose Zhang
  • 6.17am (11.17am): Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier, Miyu Yamashita, 
  • 6.28am (11.28am): Mariajo Uribe, Pia Babnik, Bianca Pagdanganan
  • 6.39am (11.39am): Morgane Metraux, Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko
Women's Golf
