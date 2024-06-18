'Nothing Would Mean More' - Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To Missing Out On Olympic Games

Bryson DeChambeau says that "nothing would mean more" to him than representing the United States at the Olympics after the US Open champion missed out on one of Team USA's four spots.

Qualification for the games ended after the US Open and, despite his win, DeChambeau came up just shy of making the team. The US is allowed to take four men due to having at least four players ranked inside the world's top 15, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa qualifying.

Following his spectacular second US Open win, where he got it up-and-down from 55-yards in a bunker on the 72nd hole, DeChambeau appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where he was asked about not making the team for Paris 2024.

"Nothing would mean more to me than putting on the red, white, and blue for Team USA at the Olympics," DeChambeau wrote on social media when sharing the clip from the show.

"Well I appreciate those words, I would love to represent the United States. It was tough for me not to go last time around because of Covid, just one of those things that happened," he said in response to McAfee's words that DeChambeau should be on the team.

"Hopefully one day this game of golf will get figured out and come back together, and I'll be able to play.

"I'm playing great golf. I'm excited. Am I frustrated and disappointed? Sure you could absolutely say that but I made the choices that I made and there's consequences to that and I respect it.

"But hopefully it's sooner rather than later we figure that out so this great game of golf, we can get past all of that and move forward into showing how awesome this sport actually is around the globe. "

The 30-year-old's next chance of representing USA at the Olympics will be at LA 2028, where the famous Riviera Country Club hosts the action. There is also set to be a mixed-team event for the first time.

DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 the week before the Tokyo Olympics last time, which forced him out of his debut and to be replaced by Patrick Reed.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," he said after the positive test.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”