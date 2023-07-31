'Not Out Here To Finish 2nd' - Poston After Final Hole Agony Costs Him $260k
JT Poston made a costly triple bogey on the 72nd hole at the 3M Open chasing winner Lee Hodges until the end
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
American PGA Tour pro JT Poston was defiant after he went in the water chasing an eagle at the last which cost him $260,000 at the 3M Open.
With one hole to play, Poston trailed playing partner and 3M Open leader Lee Hodges by three shots. He needed something special on the par 5 18th hole, which is a dogleg around water measuring 577 yards.
With Hodges laying up to wedge distance with his second shot, Poston, nicknamed the Postman, went for the green in two out of the rough across the water from over 200 yards but couldn’t deliver as his ball ended up in the drink via the rocks.
Hodges then stuck his third shot from 115 yards to set-up a tap-in birdie to finish at 24 under for the title as Poston went on to card a triple bogey eight, dropping from outright runner-up at 20-under to a three-way tie for second at 17-under.
It was an expensive triple, as CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter pointed out on Twitter afterwards: “J.T. Poston needed to make a 7 at the last to wrap up solo second and win $850K. He made an 8 to fall into T-2 and win $590K. A $260K hole,” he tweeted.
Poston saw the tweet and responded. “Not out here to finish 2nd,” Poston wrote. “Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances.”
Not out here to finish 2nd. Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances https://t.co/GHsIErHCilJuly 30, 2023
Poston would have earned $850,000 had he finished alone in second but the pro, who is 49th in the FedEx Cup points list, insisted afterwards he had no regrets .
He said: "We were trying to do something special and try and win. I wouldn't want to be sleeping wondering: 'what if' if I had just laid it up instead of trying to go for it. No regrets on the decision.
"At the end of the day it's not the way I wanted to end, but I had to try and give it a shot and see if there was some way I could make three there at the end and put some pressure on Lee. It was a shot that was going to be hard to pull off, but we weren't playing for second place.
"I had to give it a shot. We had 220 to the pin and 215 to cover. It was just getting it up in the air, that was the hard part out of the rough. The lie, it was sitting pretty good, which is why we gave it a shot.
"If we can somehow make three and put some pressure on Lee or hit one in there close and give it a shot, who knows. But Lee played great all day. We knew it was going to take something pretty special to pull it off."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Alex Cejka Wins Senior Open In Dramatic Play-Off Against Padraig Harrington
The German pro secured the title in wet and windy conditions, as Cejka picked up a third senior Major championship
By James Nursey Published
-
'Absolute Carnage' - Social Media Reacts To Brutal Senior Open Conditions
Veterans battled brutal wet and windy conditions in South Wales at Royal Porthcawl on the final day of the Senior Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Alex Cejka Wins Senior Open In Dramatic Play-Off Against Padraig Harrington
The German pro secured the title in wet and windy conditions, as Cejka picked up a third senior Major championship
By James Nursey Published
-
'Absolute Carnage' - Social Media Reacts To Brutal Senior Open Conditions
Veterans battled brutal wet and windy conditions in South Wales at Royal Porthcawl on the final day of the Senior Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Celine Boutier Wins Amundi Evian Championship On Home Soil
France's Celine Boutier is celebrating her first Major scalp after a six shot win and 14-under par total secured the $1 million top prize
By James Nursey Published
-
Carlota Ciganda Responds After Evian Championship Disqualification
Ciganda took to social media after she was disqualified from the Amundi Evian Championship on Friday
By James Nursey Published
-
Report: Australian Major Winners To Return To Home Open For First Time In 10 Years
Cameron Smith, Jason Day and Adam Scott are just some of the names who could reportedly feature in the $1.7 million tournament
By James Nursey Published
-
'Something I'll Never Forget' - Erik van Rooyen and Caddie Reflect On Emotional Week Playing Together At 3M Open
Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert have been friends since college and were grouped together when Gaugert Monday qualified for the event
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas Misses Another Cut To Cast Further Doubt On Playoffs And Ryder Cup Aspirations
The American will now need a big performance at next week's Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Pro Plays Round With One Ball To Avoid Disqualification
Ryan McCormick accidentally started his round with the wrong ball and risked disqualification had he lost it due to a Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published