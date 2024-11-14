'No Other Motivation Was Needed' - Nick Faldo Weighs In On Ryder Cup Debate

The talk of Ryder Cup players wanting to be paid to take part has certainly ruffled a few feathers in golf - and now Sir Nick Faldo has had his say.

A report in the Telegraph that Team USA would receive an increased payment of $400,000 each for next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black sparked the debate.

Europe's players do not get financially rewarded, and many believe it should be the case with the pride and honor of representing your country or continent the driving force of playing in the Ryder Cup.

Team USA players have been given $200,000 since Brookline in 1999, with half going to a charity of their choice and the other 50% heading to a particular golfing initiative.

That is now set to be doubled to $400,000 for the 2025 Ryder Cup, and the debate has started to rage again about playing for pride vs cash.

Sir Nick is never one to hide his views, and he also has more authority than most on these subjects as the six-time Major champion also played in 11 consecutive Ryder Cups from 1977-1997, as well as being captain in 2008.

And he says money was never anywhere near his thoughts when playing in the Ryder Cup.

“If a few of the US team feel that being paid is what they need to give 100 per cent for their team, then so be it,” Faldo was quoted as saying by the Telegraph's James Corrigan.

Very much know for his single-minded approach and despite having six Major titles under his belt, Faldo still says some of his best golfing memories come from going into battle alongside European greats such as Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie.

“For me, there was no better feeling or motivation to walk out of the team room with my fellow players, like Seve, Ollie, Bernhard, Woosie, Monty to name a few, on a simple mission of winning a point for our team, no other motivation was needed.

“There’s no greater memory for me, than getting up and down at the 1995 Ryder Cup to win a crucial point for our team, far greater than thinking I was being compensated for my efforts.”

The thorny issue arose again in Rome last year with Patrick Cantlay's famous "hatgate" saga - although he has always denied that was a protest at not being paid enough to play in the Ryder Cup.

With the PGA of America announcing that they had sold out of Ryder Cup match day tickets even with their $750 asking price, that's also added to the case for more of the vast sums created to be given to the players.