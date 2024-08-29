Sir Nick Faldo 'Delighted' Tyrrell Hatton 'Wants To Come Play A Proper Tournament' at British Masters
Sir Nick Faldo couldn't help but crack a joke about LIV Golf when reacting to Tyrrell Hatton playing in the British Masters
Sir Nick Faldo says he's delighted Tyrrell Hatton is playing in his Betfred British Masters this week, but couldn't resist a dig at LIV Golf when claiming the Englishman "wants to come play a proper tournament" at The Belfry.
Hatton is teeing it up at the British Masters in his first DP World Tour start since joining Greg Norman's Saudi-backed tour back in January - when he signed up for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side.
Both Hatton and Rahm have not resigned as DP World Tour members and both have stated their desire to play in four sanctioned events to retain their membership and therefore be eligible for Ryder Cup selection.
Hatton can play this week as he's appealing against the fines and suspensions he receives every time he plays in a LIV Golf event that clashes with a DP World Tour tournament.
The British Masters is also the first event in the qualifying race for Luke Donald's European team to tackle the Americans at Bethpage Black next year, so is a great opportunity to get a fast start in collecting crucial points.
Hatton adds a big-name feeling to the event, which tournament host Faldo is delighted with, but he also couldn't resist a playful dig at the standard and format he currently plays in over at LIV.
"I'm delighted," Faldo said of Hatton's presence at The Belfry. "Wants to come play a proper tournament.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Faldo also added that he's glad Hatton has such a strong desire to make the Ryder Cup side that he's trying everything to qualify despite not getting any points for playing in LIV Golf.
"I'm delighted - he had such a significant part of the last Ryder Cup, I think he wants it - there is a path for them to do it," Faldo added.
"It's not for me to really be involved. If a guy wants to make the Ryder Cup Team, good luck to him. Find a way to get on it."
Regardless of any opinions on the standard, Hatton has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with LIV, claiming victory at the Nashville event in June and sitting second in the team standings with Rahm's Legion XIII outfit.
It's been hugely profitable as well, with the 32-year-old sitting in fifth on the LIV Golf money list after pocketing $10.6 million from 12 events.
Results in Majors have been mixed, with Hatton finishing T9th at The Masters and T26th at the US Open but also ending T63rd at the PGA Championship and missing the cut at The Open.
With still no Official World Golf Ranking recognition for LIV Golf events, Hatton is hoping a late-season run of events on the European calendar can help him with not only his Ryder Cup dreams but also in qualifying for the 2025 Majors.
His T9 at Augusta has earned him a Masters invite next year and his world ranking should hold long enough to get into the PGA Championship, and he could add The Open to his list with a strong finish this year.
Hatton hopes to also play in the Spanish Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to then in turn qualify for the closing Playoff events on the DP World Tour.
But first he must put in a decent display at The Belfry to get his Ryder Cup bid off to a flying start.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
5 Things You Need To Know About The Curtis Cup
Playing in the Curtis Cup is arguably the pinnacle of any woman’s amateur career. Here's what you need to know about this prestigious team event
By Carly Frost Published
-
5 Common Misconceptions About Graphite Golf Shafts
Equipment expert Joe Ferguson takes a look at some of the myths still surrounding graphite golf shafts...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith Adds Surprising Home Event To His Schedule For The First Time
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith has signed up to play in the NSW Open Golf Championship later this year - an event Greg Norman has won four times
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton Is Making His DP World Tour Return At The British Masters This Week
The Englishman will tee it up on the DP World Tour at The Belfry alongside the likes of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
LIV Golfer Announces Split With Long-Time Caddie In Emotional Social Media Post
Kevin Na has posted an emotional farewell message on social media to reveal he and his long-term caddie Kenny Harms have parted company
By Paul Higham Published
-
Can LIV Golfers Play In The Presidents Cup?
The 2024 Presidents Cup will 12 top US stars and 12 International Team players compete over four days in Montreal, but are LIV golfers be among them?
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx Cup vs LIV Golf Bonus Payouts Compared
As well as huge prize money throughout the season, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf offer incredible bonus payouts in their season-long competitions, but how do they compare?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Reported New LIV Deal Could Move PGA Tour Merger A Step Closer
LIV Golf have reportedly signed up with the same sports media agency as the PGA Tour - leading to hope that the prolonged merger could be moving a step closer
By Paul Higham Published
-
Which Players Have Won The Most LIV Golf Titles?
There have been 32 regular LIV Golf events across its three seasons so far, but which players have the most titles?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anthony Kim Records Best Finish Since Comeback At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The American - who returned from a 12-year hiatus in February - also carded his joint-lowest round of the season so far at Greenbrier
By Jonny Leighfield Published