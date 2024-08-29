Sir Nick Faldo 'Delighted' Tyrrell Hatton 'Wants To Come Play A Proper Tournament' at British Masters

Sir Nick Faldo says he's delighted Tyrrell Hatton is playing in his Betfred British Masters this week, but couldn't resist a dig at LIV Golf when claiming the Englishman "wants to come play a proper tournament" at The Belfry.

Hatton is teeing it up at the British Masters in his first DP World Tour start since joining Greg Norman's Saudi-backed tour back in January - when he signed up for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side.

Both Hatton and Rahm have not resigned as DP World Tour members and both have stated their desire to play in four sanctioned events to retain their membership and therefore be eligible for Ryder Cup selection.

Hatton can play this week as he's appealing against the fines and suspensions he receives every time he plays in a LIV Golf event that clashes with a DP World Tour tournament.

The British Masters is also the first event in the qualifying race for Luke Donald's European team to tackle the Americans at Bethpage Black next year, so is a great opportunity to get a fast start in collecting crucial points.

Hatton adds a big-name feeling to the event, which tournament host Faldo is delighted with, but he also couldn't resist a playful dig at the standard and format he currently plays in over at LIV.

"I'm delighted," Faldo said of Hatton's presence at The Belfry. "Wants to come play a proper tournament.

Faldo also added that he's glad Hatton has such a strong desire to make the Ryder Cup side that he's trying everything to qualify despite not getting any points for playing in LIV Golf.

"I'm delighted - he had such a significant part of the last Ryder Cup, I think he wants it - there is a path for them to do it," Faldo added.

"It's not for me to really be involved. If a guy wants to make the Ryder Cup Team, good luck to him. Find a way to get on it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of any opinions on the standard, Hatton has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with LIV, claiming victory at the Nashville event in June and sitting second in the team standings with Rahm's Legion XIII outfit.

It's been hugely profitable as well, with the 32-year-old sitting in fifth on the LIV Golf money list after pocketing $10.6 million from 12 events.

Results in Majors have been mixed, with Hatton finishing T9th at The Masters and T26th at the US Open but also ending T63rd at the PGA Championship and missing the cut at The Open.

With still no Official World Golf Ranking recognition for LIV Golf events, Hatton is hoping a late-season run of events on the European calendar can help him with not only his Ryder Cup dreams but also in qualifying for the 2025 Majors.

His T9 at Augusta has earned him a Masters invite next year and his world ranking should hold long enough to get into the PGA Championship, and he could add The Open to his list with a strong finish this year.

Hatton hopes to also play in the Spanish Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to then in turn qualify for the closing Playoff events on the DP World Tour.

But first he must put in a decent display at The Belfry to get his Ryder Cup bid off to a flying start.