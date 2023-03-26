Nick Bachem Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title In Dominant Fashion
In just his 12th DP World Tour start, Bachem fired a blemish- free final round to win the Jonsson Workwear Open
There is currently plenty of golfing action going on in the world, with one of the best stories of the weekend coming from South Africa at the Jonsson Workwear Open where 23-year-old, Nick Bachem, claimed his first DP World Tour title in just his 12th DP World Tour start.
Having earned his DP World Tour card last year, the German is already making a name for himself on the circuit, particularly for his vicious clubhead speed, which was apparent when he drove a 400+ yard hole at the Kenya Open earlier this month. However, it was his overall game that impressed in South Africa, as he carded a final round 64 for a superb breakthrough win.
Beginning the final round, it was Bachem who led the field, with rounds of 65, 66 and 69 putting him one shot clear of Sami Valimaki and Romain Langasque. Out of the blocks, the German's day couldn't have started much better, as four birdies in his opening six holes vaulted him clear of the congested field.
However, the scoring in South Africa was extremely low on the final day and, with just nine holes remaining, Bachem found his lead evaporating as his fellow countryman, Alexander Knappe, pulled alongside him at 20-under for the tournament.
Bachem, though, didn't look phased and, after back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th to begin his back nine, he carded yet more magic at the par 3 14th, as a birdie there gave him a three shot advantage with just a handful of holes left to play.
Extending his lead further with a birdie on the 17th, no-one had a reply to the 23-year-old and, after safely finding the green at the 72nd hole, he duly two-putted from around 35-feet to pick up a first title of his young career.
