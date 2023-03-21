Jonsson Workwear Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

The Steyn City Championship was only on the DP World Tour schedule for one year, but the venue that hosted it, The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, returns for the Jonsson Workwear Open.

One of the players to look out for this week’s will be the winner of that now-defunct event held in 2022. South African Shaun Norris held off the challenge of compatriot Dean Burmester to claim victory last year, and he will confident it’s a case of different tournament, same result here.

Not surprisingly, the field is littered with local talent, including Hennie Du Plessis, who was one of seven players dropped by LIV Golf at the start of the year. Another is DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Thriston Lawrence. The 26-year-old secured a special homecoming win in the South African Open last December and he will be hoping for similar success in his native land this week.

Another local player hoping to take advantage of familiar territory will be Ockie Strydom. He has won twice on the DP World Tour in recent months, first in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship and most recently in the Singapore Classic last month. Strydom missed the cut in last week’s SDC Championship, so will be looking to put that disappointment behind him in the final DP World Tour event in his homeland until November.

Englishman Matthew Baldwin cruised to his maiden DP World Tour title in last week’s tournament, and he will be confident of taking that momentum into this week. Elsewhere, two Spaniards lead the field in the world rankings – World No.76 Adri Arnaus and World No.85 Adrian Otaegui. Arnaus will surely fancy his chances of victory this week given that relatively high ranking and his performance last week, where he finished runner-up.

As for Otaegui, he has yet to win again since cruising to a historic Andalucia Masters title last October, where he finished 19-under par at Valderrama. A runner-up finish in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship aside, he’s struggled since, and will be looking to get firmly back on track this week.

Another player who will be confident of a strong performance is Englishman Jordan Smith. The World No.98 is the fourth-highest ranked in the field and will be looking for a similar performance to the one that saw him win the Portugal Masters in October.

Players will be competing for a $1.5m purse – the same figure as last week’s tournament. The winner will claim $255,000 with the runner-up earning $165,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open.

Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16.050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,800 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,000 36th $10,650 37th $10,350 38th $10,050 39th $9,750 40th $9,450 41st $9,150 42nd $9,000 43rd $8,850 44th $8,250 45th $7,950 46th $7,650 47th $7,350 48th $7,050 49th $6,750 50th $6,450 51st $6,150 52nd $5,850 53rd $5,500 54th $5,250 55th $5,150 56th $4,950 57th $4,800 58th $4,650 59th $4,500 60th $4,350 61st $4,200 62nd $4,050 63rd $3,900 64th €3,750 65th $3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th $3,000 70th $2,850

Jonsson Workwear Open Field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Jacques Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Merrick Bremner

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Jamie Donaldson

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Philip Eriksson

Ewen Ferguson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Luca Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Alex Haindl

Justin Harding

Calum Hill

Jean Hugo

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Yeongsu Kim

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Mikko Korhonen

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

Tom McKibbin

Anthony Michael

Pieter Moolman

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jj Senekal

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Martin Vorster

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

