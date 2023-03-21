Jonsson Workwear Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Adri Arnaus is the highest-ranked player in the field as competitors aim for a share of the $1.5m purse
The Steyn City Championship was only on the DP World Tour schedule for one year, but the venue that hosted it, The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, returns for the Jonsson Workwear Open.
One of the players to look out for this week’s will be the winner of that now-defunct event held in 2022. South African Shaun Norris held off the challenge of compatriot Dean Burmester to claim victory last year, and he will confident it’s a case of different tournament, same result here.
Not surprisingly, the field is littered with local talent, including Hennie Du Plessis, who was one of seven players dropped by LIV Golf at the start of the year. Another is DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Thriston Lawrence. The 26-year-old secured a special homecoming win in the South African Open last December and he will be hoping for similar success in his native land this week.
Another local player hoping to take advantage of familiar territory will be Ockie Strydom. He has won twice on the DP World Tour in recent months, first in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship and most recently in the Singapore Classic last month. Strydom missed the cut in last week’s SDC Championship, so will be looking to put that disappointment behind him in the final DP World Tour event in his homeland until November.
Englishman Matthew Baldwin cruised to his maiden DP World Tour title in last week’s tournament, and he will be confident of taking that momentum into this week. Elsewhere, two Spaniards lead the field in the world rankings – World No.76 Adri Arnaus and World No.85 Adrian Otaegui. Arnaus will surely fancy his chances of victory this week given that relatively high ranking and his performance last week, where he finished runner-up.
As for Otaegui, he has yet to win again since cruising to a historic Andalucia Masters title last October, where he finished 19-under par at Valderrama. A runner-up finish in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship aside, he’s struggled since, and will be looking to get firmly back on track this week.
Another player who will be confident of a strong performance is Englishman Jordan Smith. The World No.98 is the fourth-highest ranked in the field and will be looking for a similar performance to the one that saw him win the Portugal Masters in October.
Players will be competing for a $1.5m purse – the same figure as last week’s tournament. The winner will claim $255,000 with the runner-up earning $165,000.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open.
Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$165,000
|3rd
|$94,500
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16.050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,800
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|$10,650
|37th
|$10,350
|38th
|$10,050
|39th
|$9,750
|40th
|$9,450
|41st
|$9,150
|42nd
|$9,000
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,250
|45th
|$7,950
|46th
|$7,650
|47th
|$7,350
|48th
|$7,050
|49th
|$6,750
|50th
|$6,450
|51st
|$6,150
|52nd
|$5,850
|53rd
|$5,500
|54th
|$5,250
|55th
|$5,150
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,800
|58th
|$4,650
|59th
|$4,500
|60th
|$4,350
|61st
|$4,200
|62nd
|$4,050
|63rd
|$3,900
|64th
|€3,750
|65th
|$3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|$3,000
|70th
|$2,850
Jonsson Workwear Open Field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Kyle Barker
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Jacques Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Jamie Donaldson
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Philip Eriksson
- Ewen Ferguson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Luca Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Alex Haindl
- Justin Harding
- Calum Hill
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Yeongsu Kim
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Tom McKibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Pieter Moolman
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jj Senekal
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Martin Vorster
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
Who's In The Field For The Jonsson Workwear Open?
The highest-ranked players in the field are World No.76 Adri Arnaus and World No.85 Adrian Otaegui, while the winner of last week's SDC Championship, Matthew Baldwin, also plays. Plenty of local players are also appearing, including Thriston Lawrence and Hennie Du Plessis.
Where Is The Jonsson Workwear Open Being Played?
The tournament is being held at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg. It is the same venue that hosted last year's Steyn City Championship on the DP World Tour, which was won by Shaun Norris.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
