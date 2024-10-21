New Junior Golf Tour Set To Be Launched By PING

PING has announced it will launch a new UK circuit in 2025 for players aged between 6 and 21 called the PING Junior Golf Tour.

The PJGT will feature a 'Rookies Tour' level and a 'Masters Tour' level, with the former open to boys and girls aged 6-12 years old who do not hold an official WHS Handicap Index and played off forward tees over nine holes.

Meanwhile, the Masters Tour will be played over 18 holes and include a season-long Order of Merit for junior golfers aged 21 years old and under who have an official WHS Handicap Index.

PING says it is "incredibly proud" of the plans and want golfers of all abilities to enjoy whichever tour suits the level, all while experiencing new courses and learning more about the game.

The new initiative builds on a 15-year partnership with the Northern Junior Tour, expanding the tour’s reach to a national level, and providing competitive and enjoyable opportunities to a greater number of junior golfers.

October 21, 2024

Commenting on the new circuit, Matt Clark - European marketing manager at PING Europe - said: “We’re delighted to be launching the PING Junior Golf Tour in 2025 and further expanding our support of junior golf in the UK.

“We have a great relationship with Jason Budd (Founder/Tour Director) and Mike Greener (Tour Director), and they’ve done a fantastic job in creating an incredibly strong golfing community.”

PING says the Junior Golf Tour was designed to help "empower players to achieve their goals on and off the course" as a result of a "community-orientated atmosphere" which ultimately fosters "a supportive yet competitive environment for players of all skill levels."

“Regardless of age or ability, we want everybody to come to our events, have fun, and play your best,” added Clark.

The PING Junior Golf Tour is specifically for junior golfers aged 6-21, with 20 qualifying events - including four Major tournaments - taking place in 2025 prior to the Grand Final at Thonock Park in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.