'Most Of The Time I'd Agree But Not This Instance' - PGA Tour Pro Responds to TPC Sawgrass Critics

Michael Kim has come to the defence of TPC Sawgrass after the host course for the Players Champions came under fire from fans for its benign first-round set-up.

Softer conditions at the Players have seen plenty of low scores in the first round and not everybody is pleased with the set-up. The Florida course has been historically known for its firm and fast conditions, placing a premium on driving accuracy and shotmaking into the greens.

However, a wet build-up to the event in Florida combined with the move to host the tournament in March rather than May have left conditions softer than in previous years and somewhat less penal.

In addition, the rough appears noticeably lusher and thicker than in previous years, which, in some instances, has provided players with an extra element of safety when attacking some of the course's more tucked-away pins.

There was no clearer example during the first round than on the iconic par-three 17th hole, where the thick rough below the hole almost appeared to act as a backstop, preventing spinning balls from entering the water.

Adam Svensson and Kevin Yu were two such players to have the rough come to their rescue, with the respective tee shot into the island green spinning back past the hole but stopping short of the water as they collected in the thick rough.

this is a disgrace!

Spin control is no longer a skill rewarded on 17 at sawgrass. Not to mention these guys play balls that don't even really spin.Maybe a low point for the Tour's setup and championship management is butchering 17 at sawgrass.

Fans on social media were quick to take issues with the rough and overly generous conditions. "It completely destroys the purpose of this pin placement," one user said on X, formerly Twitter. "Can they chop it all down overnight?" another suggested.

However, PGA Tour player, Michael Kim, who shot an opening-round 68 on Thursday has come to the defence of the course and suggested that the set-up was appropriate given the fast greens.

"Most of the time I’d agree [that the rough should be cut down] but not this instance," he said on social media. "Greens are too soft and fast and that bank is too steep plus wind in the face."

Shave it before tomorrow!!!!!! Weather is so perfect and the greens are soft, TPC Sawgrass needs some teeth.

Adam Scott sends a low, hooking wedge screaming over the green on 12.Grabbed by thin strip of rough that now lines the hazard. Absolutely should be a 5 at best! Pitched to 20 inches and made the comfiest 4.

In another instance earlier in the day, pointed out by Golf.com's Sean Zak, Adam Scott received a similarly fortunate break on the 12th hole when his second shot was caught in the thick rough beside the green rather than falling into the water hazard.

From there, Scott was able to comfortably save par when he could have, instead, been looking at a bogey or double bogey after a penalty drop. The Australian went on to card an opening-round 70.