Mito Pereira Benefits From Controversial Drop At PGA Championship
The Chilean managed to drop his ball from the first cut of rough into the fairway due to a local rule
PGA Championship leader Mito Pereira benefitted from a controversial drop on Saturday at Southern Hills after he was allowed to drop his ball from the first cut of rough into the fairway.
The Chilean's drive went left on the ninth hole and ended up in an area where spectators were crossing the hole. It meant he was allowed a free drop within a club length, eventually dropping his ball in the fairway.
““I can’t believe this drop. Where that ball is, he’s got to keep the flag in line. He’s not going backwards. That, to me is quite amazing to be able to get it onto the fairway. That’s pretty warped stuff," Sky Sports' Wayne Riley said on commentary. Nick Dougherty described it as a "monumental drop" whilst fans on social media called it "scandalous", "lucky" and a "joke of a drop."
He eventually didn't actually benefit from, or take advantage of, the drop, as his ball grabbed and spun back off the green and led to a bogey. Perhaps his shot would have released more and stayed on the putting surface had he kept his original lie.
He was three strokes clear at the time and his bogey at nine was his second of three consecutive bogeys. The World No.100 recovered well with three birdies coming home to shoot 69 and reach nine-under-par for a three stroke lead. He'll be off in the final group on Sunday alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, with the Englishman and Will Zalatoris three back at six-under.
He seeks to become the first ever South American to win the PGA Championship on Sunday in what is just his second Major and the first one he has made the cut in.
