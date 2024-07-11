‘That’s So Brutal’ - Watch Bizarre Moment Ludvig Aberg Gets Horrendous Break At Scottish Open

Ludvig Aberg has suffered a cruel break during the first round of the Scottish Open after one of the unluckiest shots you will ever see.

After finding the fairway with his tee shot on the par-4 eighth hole at The Renaissance Club, the 24-year-old world No.4 struck what looked like a nicely judged approach into the green from 148 yards.

However, Aberg’s shot – which was headed just long of the pin – landed right on top of his playing partner Collin Morikawa’s ball on the green, causing his ball to ricochet way right off the putting surface and into the tall grass.

The bizarre break sparked massive groans from the spectators as his shot went from safely on the green to stuck in the punishing native area.

Fans on social media also reacted in shock, with one saying on X: “Oh my god that is the cruelest break possible for Ludvig Aberg.

“His ball hitting another ball just enough on the edge that Aberg's ball rockets off the back of the green into the fescue? That's so brutal.”

Another fan called it “one of the most statistically improbable shots you will ever see”.

What are the odds?! Ludvig Åberg's approach lands directly on top of another 😳 pic.twitter.com/TTeDucWV4dJuly 11, 2024

According to rule 11.1 of the rules of golf, a ball hit from off the green that hits another ball must be played from where it lies, while the ball that was hit should be replaced to where it previously was.

It meant that instead of having a putt for birdie, Aberg was required to play his third shot from the thick rough, while Morikawa’s ball – which was knocked off the green – was returned to 11 feet from the hole.

Aberg was then left with a tough pitch from 27 yards, which he only managed to get to the fringe, ultimately leading to a brutal bogey. Morikawa, meanwhile, holed his putt for his fourth birdie of his round.

The unlucky No.8 was Aberg’s second bogey of his round, with the PGA Tour rookie ending up with a one-under 34 in his first nine holes.

Aberg is chasing his first victory of the year on the PGA Tour, following six top 10s this season, including runners-up finishes at Pebble Beach and the Masters.

After making his professional debut in June last year, he won his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic in November.