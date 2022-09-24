'Lucky Idiot' - Wrong Ruling Spares Thomas Pieters' Blushes At French Open
It's better to be lucky than good, as they say...
Thomas Pieters, who was involved in a bizarre putting green rules incident during the second round of the French Open, has explained the series of events that led to him wrongly being allowed to replay a shot under no penalty at Le Golf National.
The Belgian misjudged an attempt to back out of a lengthy birdie putt on the par-5 3rd, inadvertently nudging the ball about five feet in front of him to the bemusement of playing partners, pundits, fans, and, it turns out, two rules officials.
Controversy and confusion reigned when he was then given the chance to retake the original putt without penalty under Rule 13.1d, as it was deemed the 30-year-old played the shot accidentally, but Pieters took to social media in the aftermath of a second-round 70 to admit he was a little fortunate to be treated so leniently.
So kid coughed in my backstroke. I tried to stop…didn’t 🤦♂️ Called a local referee who called another referee who both deemed it not a penalty. That decision is final. Got told after I finished it should have been a penalty but original ruling stands. #Luckyidiot 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ifRofhmmMqSeptember 23, 2022
He tweeted: "So kid coughed in my backstroke. I tried to stop…didn’t. Called a local referee who called another referee who both deemed it not a penalty. That decision is final. Got told after I finished it should have been a penalty but original ruling stands. #Luckyidiot."
Pieters eventually two-putted the hole for par and started the third round 10 behind runaway overnight leader Rasmus Hojgaard. However, the Dane got off to a nightmare start on Saturday, carding a rare quintuple bogey on the par-3 2nd, leaving the door open for Pieters and the chasing pack to close the gap and set up a thrilling final day of action at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue.
