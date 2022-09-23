Thomas Pieters Involved In Bizarre Putting Green Rules Incident

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Thomas Pieters was involved in a bizarre incident at this week's French Open, where he appeared to back off a putt immediately after making impact with the ball.

The Belgian almost made no follow through on his putt, which barely traveled a few feet despite him being some 40ft from the hole, after clearly being distracted by something mid-stroke.

"Never ever seen that before," a shocked Mark Roe said on commentary for Sky Sports.

Watch the incident:

Here's the ruling on Pieters' putting green incident: pic.twitter.com/rQtaNgfCcDSeptember 23, 2022 See more

Pieters managed to replace his ball back to where it originally was after speaking to a referee at Le Golf National, with the shot reportedly being deemed as an accidental hit. He eventually two-putted and walked off with a par.

Rule 13.1.D, when a ball moves on the putting green, states:

"There are two specific Rules for a ball or ball-marker that moves on the putting green.

(1) No Penalty for Accidentally Causing Ball to Move. There is no penalty if the player, opponent or another player in stroke play accidentally moves the player’s ball or ball-marker on the putting green.

The player must: