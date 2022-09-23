Thomas Pieters Involved In Bizarre Putting Green Rules Incident

Pieters managed to replace his ball on the putting green after it was deemed he accidentally hit it

Screenshot of bizarre Thomas Pieters video incident
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Thomas Pieters was involved in a bizarre incident at this week's French Open, where he appeared to back off a putt immediately after making impact with the ball.

The Belgian almost made no follow through on his putt, which barely traveled a few feet despite him being some 40ft from the hole, after clearly being distracted by something mid-stroke.

"Never ever seen that before," a shocked Mark Roe said on commentary for Sky Sports.

Watch the incident:

See more

Pieters managed to replace his ball back to where it originally was after speaking to a referee at Le Golf National, with the shot reportedly being deemed as an accidental hit. He eventually two-putted and walked off with a par.

Rule 13.1.D, when a ball moves on the putting green, states:

"There are two specific Rules for a ball or ball-marker that moves on the putting green.

(1) No Penalty for Accidentally Causing Ball to Move. There is no penalty if the player, opponent or another player in stroke play accidentally moves the player’s ball or ball-marker on the putting green.

The player must:

  • Replace the ball on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated)
  • Place a ball-marker to mark that original spot.
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
Senior Staff Writer

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi

Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.