Thomas Pieters Involved In Bizarre Putting Green Rules Incident
Pieters managed to replace his ball on the putting green after it was deemed he accidentally hit it
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Thomas Pieters was involved in a bizarre incident at this week's French Open, where he appeared to back off a putt immediately after making impact with the ball.
The Belgian almost made no follow through on his putt, which barely traveled a few feet despite him being some 40ft from the hole, after clearly being distracted by something mid-stroke.
"Never ever seen that before," a shocked Mark Roe said on commentary for Sky Sports.
Watch the incident:
Here's the ruling on Pieters' putting green incident: pic.twitter.com/rQtaNgfCcDSeptember 23, 2022
Pieters managed to replace his ball back to where it originally was after speaking to a referee at Le Golf National, with the shot reportedly being deemed as an accidental hit. He eventually two-putted and walked off with a par.
Rule 13.1.D, when a ball moves on the putting green, states:
"There are two specific Rules for a ball or ball-marker that moves on the putting green.
(1) No Penalty for Accidentally Causing Ball to Move. There is no penalty if the player, opponent or another player in stroke play accidentally moves the player’s ball or ball-marker on the putting green.
The player must:
- Replace the ball on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated)
- Place a ball-marker to mark that original spot.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
New Mizuno JPX923 Irons: Is This The Ultimate Blend Of Technology And Craftsmanship?
The Japanese company has unveiled five new JPX923 iron models said to cater for every ability of player. Here are all the key details...
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Best Golf Balls for Seniors 2022
Our guide to the best golf balls for seniors will help steer the more mature golfer into the best golf balls for his or her game
By Sam Tremlett • Published