US Open Leaderboard 2024 Live And Projected Cut Line: Rory McIlroy Still In Contention After Sepp Straka Makes First Hole In One Of Event

STRAKA ACE Ace alert! 🙌No issue with the flagstick this time for @seppstraka. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/8pySzBFphaJune 14, 2024 Straka makes the 52nd hole-in-one at the US Open and just the third at Pinehurst No.2. Previously, Zach Johnson and Peter Jacobsen had only managed the feat in North Carolina. Straka makes his second ace of 2024, following a hole-in-one at the 12th hole during a practice round at the Masters.

XANDER ON A CHARGE This is very impressive from Xander Schauffele, who makes a fourth birdie in eight holes. Putting his approach to within 14-feet on the par 4 second, he rolls in the putt to move to two-under-par and just three back...

STRAKA HOLE-IN-ONE Get in there! Sepp Straka recovers from an early triple bogey to make the first hole-in-one of the 2024 US Open! Playing the par 3 ninth, his shot lands on the green and rolls into the cup like a putt. What a moment for the Austrian star!

PENDRITH AND CAPAN III MOVE TO TWO-UNDER FOR THE DAY Taylor Pendrith and Frankie Capan III are enjoying themselves out there in North Carolina, with both men two-under for their second rounds. Pendrith has found birdies at the 11th and 14th, whilst Capan III has birdied the third and fifth to get to one-under and into the top 10.

BIRDIE FOR BRYSON That tee shot deserved a birdie! At the par 3 ninth, the LIV Golfer puts his 195-yard iron to five-feet, with the American rolling in the putt for a birdie and level-par front nine. He is now three-under for the tournament.

BOGEY FOR DETRY Finding the fairway at the 14th, Detry pushes his second shot right and chunks his chip shot. All-in-all, it is a good bogey for the Belgian, who gets up-and-down and moves back to three-under and two back of the lead.

McILROY AND SCHEFFLER CAN'T CONVERT Both McIlroy and Scheffler produce very weak attempts at birdie, with both men tapping-in for par. As for Schauffele, he puts his chip close and rolls in his par putt to stay at one-under for the day and tournament.

BIG PAR FROM BRYSON DeChambeau makes an excellent up-and-down at the par 4 eighth, with the American draining a 15-footer for par to stay at two-under. At the first hole, their 10th, McIlroy and Scheffler fire excellent approaches to around 11-feet, with Schauffele seemingly doing the same thing after a birdie on the previous hole. However, his second grips too much and slides off the front of the green. That sums up US Open golf, it really is a game of inches!

DOUBLE FOR VIKTOR After firing a birdie at his first hole, it seems that Hovland won't be featuring at the weekend as he has double bogeyed the par 4 eighth to move to nine-over-par. It will be his second missed cut at the US Open in three starts.

HEADLINE GROUP SCORES (Image credit: Getty Images) McIlroy - 37 (+2) Schauffele - 34 (-1) Scheffler - 37 (+2) It's PGA Championship winner, Schauffele, who has started the brightest of the trio, with the American carding a one-under front (tee'd off on the back) to sit at one-under for the tournament. McIlroy and Scheffler sit at two-over for the round and three-under and three-over for the US Open. Big nine holes coming up for the threesome.

DETRY TO WITHIN ONE OF THE LEAD What a round Thomas Detry is putting on here, with the 31-year-old now three-under through four holes and moving within one shot of the lead at Pinehurst. Finding the fairway at the 13th, his approach from 150-yards goes to 15-feet, with the birdie putt never leaving the hole. To add further, he has hit the fairway at the 14th and will have a similar yardage left in.

BOGEYS FOR DeCHAMBEAU AND FLEETWOOD Bryson's putt at the par 4 seventh misses on the left side, with the big-hitting American (-2) giving away the birdie he just made at the sixth. Ahead at the eighth, Fleetwood pulls his approach left of the green and his chip comes back to his feet. To be fair to the Englishman, he very nearly holes his next shot and does well to make bogey as he goes to two-over.

THAT'S THE PAR OF THE WEEK FROM RORY Wow... After finding the putting surface at the par 3 17th, McIlroy hits his putt off the front of the green! It seems destined that a third bogey of the round will follow, but the former US Open winner chips in for a par that will feel like a birdie! Staying at three-under, Schauffele makes par and stays at level, whilst Scheffler misses his par attempt and taps-in for bogey. The World No.1 is three-over for the round and will need to pull his finger out on the final nine holes. Classic one-putt by Rory. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QszrIci7DeJune 14, 2024

ANOTHER PLAYER MOVES TO THREE-UNDER After DeChambeau and Hatton move to three-under, they are joined by Belguim's Thomas Detry, who has birdied the 11th and 12th, his second and third holes of the day, to get to within two strokes of leader, Cantlay.

HATTON WITHIN TWO SHOTS (Image credit: Getty Images) Two birdies in the last three holes has moved Hatton to three-under and now two back of Cantlay. Yesterday, the LIV Golfer stated: "I guess in some ways, with it being harder, a lot of guys sort of losing their head, it sort of brings them to my level because I just lose my head every week. They can kind of experience what it's like in my head for a week". He's certainly making the most of it at Pinehurst...!

McILROY, SCHEFFLER AND SCHAUFFELE PAR 16 All three men safely par the 531-yard par 16th, as McIlroy sits at three-under, Scheffler at two-over and Schauffele at level-par. Behind this group, Wyndham Clark, who is four-over for the tournament, puts his tee shot close on the par 3 15th, whilst Bryson DeChambeau birdies the par 3 sixth to move back to even-par for the day and three-under for the tournament.

KAYMER MOVES TO TWO-UNDER Excellent round developing for Martin Kaymer, who birdies the 13th to move to two-under and into a share of fifth.

RELATABLE FROM MAX... The rare aggressive club choice out of the wiregrass attempt...It didn't go well 😬 pic.twitter.com/mAs1O6UB6bJune 14, 2024

FRUSTRATION FROM SCHEFFLER His par putt looks in all the way but, right at the end, Scheffler's attempt dives left as a bogey moves him to two-over for the tournament. It's now Schauffele's turn to go, but his left-to-right breaking putt comes up short as he taps-in for par to stay at level-par for the event. The last player up at the 15th is McIlroy who, after watching Xander's putt, misses the hole to the left. He is now two-over for the day and three-under for the tournament.

NO WORDS... Finding the hardpan with his tee shot at the par 5 fifth, Max Homa attempts to play his second shot out the thick stuff with a fairway wood... We don't get it either! Inevitably, he tops it a few yards in front of him and will struggle to make par. On the other side of the course, McIlroy and Scheffler come up short at the par 3 15th, with their chip shots still leaving difficult par putts. Schauffele, meanwhile, has put another laser-like approach to 10-foot and will have a great chance at a third straight birdie.

EASY BIRDIE FOR HATTON The Englishman almost holes his lengthy eagle attempt at the par 5 fifth, but a tap-in birdie moves Hatton back to level-par for the day and two-under for the tournament. He is now in a share of fifth.

SCHAUFFELE MAKES BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES After firing excellent approach shots, Scheffler and McIlroy miss their birdie attempts whilst Schauffele converts. That's two birdies in a row and he is now level-par, just five back off the lead...

BIG NAMES FIRING Beautiful approaches on the 14th from Scheffler, Schauffele and McIlroy, who all stick their wedge shots to inside 10-feet at the par 4. All three will have excellent chances at birdie.

EARLY SCORING It's not a surprise to see scoring low on Friday at the US Open. However, for those wondering, the best round, currently on the course, comes from Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is two-under for the day following birdies at the 13th and 15th.