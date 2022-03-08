Refresh

EAGLE TIME Jordan Spieth is mounting a serious back-nine charge. The 2015 Masters champ has just followed up back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th with an eagle at the newly lengthened par-5 13th. He’s now 11-under for the tournament and just two shots behind Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard. The race for the Green Jacket is on! (Image credit: Getty Images)

D Parker -10, E. Heath -5, A. Wright -4, S. Tremlett -3, M. Cradock -2. Other key names T. Clarke M/C With nine holes to go, Parker is holding a commanding lead over the chasing pack. Windier conditions are due later this afternoon, but they haven't arrived yet and conditions are still ideal for good scoring. A double bogey for Wright has put him six shots off the lead now while Heath's run of 12 consecutive pars leaves him five back. Parker's tee shot on 10 splits the fairway - will anyone be able to stop him? (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Is this the putt that secures The Players Championship for Justin Thomas? A sublime back nine of three birdies and an eagle has put the American in pole position to add yet another PGA Tour title to his incredible CV. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images) Never one to disappoint in the world of golf fashion, Ian Poulter has shown up today with some Masters-inspired FootJoy golf shoes and plaid trousers. We will keep you updated with all the gear we have spotted with a Masters theme and if you are interested in what clubs the Tour pro's play, check out our What's In The Bag section on the website.

BREAKING: We're hearing reports of a fire at Beaverbrook Resort in Surrey, where the stunning clubhouse has been devastated overnight. Fire crews have been on-site since the early hours and reports say the clubhouse and basement have been badly damaged. elliott A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

test

And another

Look at this! Windy, chilly beautiful morning #1884 pic.twitter.com/wE4RQ67PxqMarch 8, 2022 See more

Charley Hoffman doing some indoor prep for the @THEPLAYERSChamp 💪 #GCQuad⁣⁣🎥: charleyhoffman ⁣via IG⁣#foresightsports #pgatour #theplayers⁣ pic.twitter.com/pPGfIJxh3YMarch 8, 2022 See more

Westwood misses putt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another hole in one (Image credit: Golf Monthly)