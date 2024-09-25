Presidents Cup day 1 pairings, matches and tee times:



(Image credit: Getty Images)

The five four-ball matches for the first day of the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal have been announced by Internationals captain Mike Weir and US counterpart Jim Furyk, with the action getting underway at 11.35 ET (4.35pm BST) on Thursday.

Getting the 2024 edition of the match started is Australian Jason Day and South Korean Byeong Hun An vs Americans Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

The all-South Korean pairing of Sungjae Im and Tom Kim then takes on World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Presidents Cup rookie Russell Henley, before Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee face Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

The home crowd will then see the first of three Canadians in the International Team when Taylor Pendrith and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout do battle with Wyndham Clark and 2025 US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, before Japanese player Hideki Matsuyama and another Canadian, Corey Conners, take on Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

One of the biggest surprises from the pairings is that the familiar partnership of Schauffele and Cantlay has been broken up, at least for the first session.

Afterwards, Furyk explained that decision, joking: "What went into the decision to split them? I mean, it's little known, they just don't really like each other anymore. They don't get along very well."

He added: "No. We're trying to maximize our - if you've got eight guys or ten guys on the course, we're trying to maximize your potential, get the best five groups you can get out there on the golf course."

Jim Furyk has split the partnership of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another, arguably smaller, surprise came with the omission of Max Homa from the opening day of action for Team USA. He won all three of his pairs sessions in 2022, while he also impressed at last year's Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, with 2.5 points from his four rounds of four-ball and foursomes.

He'll have to wait for his chance in Montreal this week, but Furyk offered reassurance he'd get plenty of opportunities as the match goes on.

He explained: "Putting him on the bench is an extremely harsh word. You've got to have two folks that don't play tomorrow. Max, I have a lot of confidence in his game. I have a lot of confidence in what he brings to our team, not only from a playing standpoint, but in the team room as well. You're going to see him play a lot of golf this week."

As for the Internationals, who are looking for only their second win at the match since it began in 1994, captain Weir took over half of his allotted two minutes before opting for Lee and Scott to take on Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, but he admitted he thinks it's a partnership that has plenty of promise.

He said: "Min's obviously a powerful player, and so is Adam. The guys just get along really well. They've known each other, Adam's mentored him a little bit as well, and they're just a great fit. They just really like each other as well."

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of attention on another Australian, Jason Day, when play gets underway. He is making his fifth Presidents Cup appearance but the first since 2017 at Liberty National.

Following the Thursday four-ball session, there are five matches of foursomes on Friday. On Saturday, there is a morning session of four-ball followed by an afternoon session of foursomes, with 12 singles matches to conclude the action on Sunday.

Presidents Cup day 1 pairings, matches and tee times:

Match 1: Jason Day vs Byeong Hun An vs Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau: 11.35am ET (4.45pm BST)

Match 2: Sungjae Im/Tom Kim vs Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley: 11.53am ET (4.53pm BST)

Match 3: Adam Scott/Min Woo Lee vs Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala: 12.11pm ET (5.11pm BST)

Match 4: Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout vs Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley: 12.29pm ET (5.29pm BST)

Match 5: Hideki Matsuyama/Corey Conners vs Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns: 12.47pm ET (5.47pm BST)