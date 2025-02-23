Jacques Kruyswijk Wins Magical Kenya Open To Clinch First DP World Tour Title

Jacques Kruyswijk carded a bogey-free round of 67 (-4) to clinch a first DP World Tour title at the Magical Kenya Open on Sunday.
The South African held a one-stroke advantage heading into the final round following a stunning seven-under 64 on Saturday and eventually extended that to see off his closest challenger, England's John Parry, by two strokes at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.
The weekend was a picture of perfection for the 32-year-old as he recorded 11 birdies without dropping a shot at the tight and mentally-taxing course in Kenya's capital.
Kruyswijk's total of 18-under matched Jorge Campillo's winning record around Muthaiga and featured just five bogeys all week - the last of which arrived on the 13th hole during Friday's second round.
Reacting to his achievement immediately after, Kruyswijk said: "It's special. I'm a little bit lost for words, but this is for my family back home, my friends, my team and this is for South Africa.
"I'm happy that I can keep the trophy on African soil and obviously bring it back to South Africa. It makes me very proud.
"I'm super proud of myself with the mindset I've had this week and the way I've played this golf course. What can I say? I'm happy."
Kruyswijk's victory - which arrived in his 139th DP World Tour start - made him the 47th different player from South Africa to win on the European circuit and helped him follow in the footsteps of Masters winner, Trevor Immelman, who scored a Kenya Open title in his own distinguished career.
Kruyswijk will now return to his home nation in an attempt to win his national open, which takes place next week.
Looking ahead, he said: "The South African Open Championship is special for all of us South Africans and I'm super excited to be there next week as a winner. I'm pumped to get home."
Meanwhile, a beaten Parry was magnanimous in defeat, saying: "I'm very happy with my week. Obviously it didn't go the way I wanted it today but I played as good as I could, I tried to push him as hard as I could, he just played better on the day really."
It was the Englishman who made the first move on Sunday via birdies at the fourth and fifth holes to take the lead, but Kruyswijk responded in kind with gains of his own at the sixth and seventh holes.
While Parry's quest for momentum was a particularly arduous one, his South African rival was churning out birdie opportunities with unerring regularity.
The leading pair traded blows shortly after the turn, but a mistake from Parry at the 14th which resulted in a bogey gave Kruyswijk breathing room he so desperately desired.
And it was at the 16th hole where the tournament was all but won, with Kruyswijk rolling in a huge birdie putt from 15 feet moments after Parry had missed one from not too much further out.
In the end, Kruyswijk was able to gently knock his ball down the par-5 18th for a comfortable par and emotional victory while Parry further engrained himself in second via a birdie.
It was effectively immaterial, though, with Deon Germishuys three shots further back in third, one ahead of fellow South African Jayden Schaper in fourth. Italy's Gregorio De Leo and England's Jamie Rutherford finished in a tie for fifth on 11-under.
KENYA OPEN LEADERBOARD 2025
- -18 Jacques Kruyswijk (67)
- -16 John Parry (68)
- -13 Deon Germishuys (68)
- -12 Jayden Schaper (66)
- -11 Jamie Rutherford (67)
- -11 Gregorio De Leo (68)
- -10 Joshua Berry (65)
- -10 Freddy Schott (64)
- -10 Adrien Saddier (69)
- -10 Zihao Jin (68)
- -9 Ryan Van Velzen (68)
- -9 Nacho Elvira (68)
JACQUES KRUYSWIJK WINS MAGICAL KENYA OPEN 2025
Kruyswijk takes two putts to get down as Parry ends on a birdie to move within two. But it's all about the South African, who dedicates his victory to his home country. What a moment!
The crowning moment for our newest member of the winners' circle, Jaques Kruyswijk 🇿🇦#MKO2025 pic.twitter.com/YrC4wwas8NFebruary 23, 2025
KRUYSWIJK EDGES CLOSER
A cool moment here as Kruyswijk helps Parry locate the flag in between all the patches of shade and sunshine down Muthaiga's 18th hole. What a game.
Despite the help, Parry's approach just dribbles over the back of the green, leaving him an eagle chip to come. The leader clips a beautiful wedge into the heart of the green with his third and should have no issues two-putting for the win from there. He likely has at least three - maybe even four - if he needs them.
GERMISHUYS TAKES THIRD
The other South African in this piece has endured a torrid time over the last hour or so, but Deon Germishuys finds a birdie at the last to take third on his own. Meanwhile, Kruyswijk has clipped another iron down towards the green and has a simple chip in front of him.
PARRY GIVES HIMSELF A CHANCE
With a three-shot lead, Kruyswijk bumps an iron down the fairway. He's not taking any chances. However, Parry - as he has done all week - takes driver off the tee and rockets one right down Broadway. The Englishman has less than 170 yards to the front of the green. That eagle might not be out of the question...
PARRY RUNNING OUT OF PUFF
The 17th is another short par 4, and it's all about positioning. Off the tee, with the pin at the front and a pond in between, you have to stay right. Parry went left and was forced to putt from the very back of the green. He did almost make it, in all fairness, but it's another par.
Kruyswijk's tee shot allowed him to have a decent look at birdie, but the South African left his putt right in the jaws. That really would have been game over. But as it is, the gap remains three with just the par-5 18th to play. This hole is offering eagle chances like they're going out of fashion, so if Parry can make one and Kruyswijk gets into trouble... That seems very unlikely based on what we've seen so far, though.
KRUYSWIJK CRUISING NOW
Parry's birdie putt comes up a good couple of feet short and he lets out an exasperated groan before going up to knock it in for par.
Parry's frustration is quickly replaced by Kruyswijk's delight as the leader just about finds enough pace in his birdie putt to watch it trickle over the edge of the hole. Birdie for Kruyswijk makes it a three-stroke advantage with two holes to play.
Three shot lead and look what it means for Kruyswijk 💪#MKO2025 pic.twitter.com/O4goiz0Xg0February 23, 2025
HOW IS YOUR LUCK?
Kruyswijk is visibly feeling the pressure - he's breathing heavily and sweating a lot (although, admittedly, that could be the heat as well). But his tee shot on the 228-yard par-3 16th suggests that he has his emotions and body under enough control. The flag is all the way at the back of the long and thin green, with the South African pumping a six-iron 15 feet past the flag.
Needing to respond in kind, Parry cries for his ball to cut, but it doesn't listen. Fortunately for the Englishman, his ball did bounce off a sprinkler head and cannon onto the back left corner of the green. We're now in a classic match play situation where Parry has to birdie to remain in touch.
PAIR OF CLUTCH PUTTS
Parry had something like 60 feet to navigate across the 15th green, and he sent the ball every inch of that distance but missed out on the line by a matter of inches. That was a superb effort, especially in the circumstances. Kruyswijk responded with an equally strong putt which narrowly missed, so it's as you were.
Meanwhile, Deon Germishuys is out of the running after a recent stumble over the past few holes. His latest bogey - on the 16th - has put paid to his race.
TENSION COULD BE CUT WITH A KNIFE
Kruyswijk and Parry both take irons off the tee, but only the South African finds the significant strip of cut grass. Even still, his approach only just crosses the large pond which guards the front edge of the green and nestles in the rough after spinning back. Parry thumped his own second shot through the green and has an extremely long putt back towards the hole. Keep in mind, he has that pond in his sights as well...
GAP BACK TO TWO
Parry can't escape with par when presented with a slippery left-to-right putt on the 14th and the gap to Kruyswijk is two shots. The South African had a decent chance for birdie which would have all but iced the tournament, yet he couldn't take it and we play on under a bit of pressure still.
Parry has to go for it now. The 385-yard par 4 is next.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Magical Kenya Open closing stages. We're into the back nine at Muthaiga Golf Club and the leaders are on the par-4 14th separated by just a shot. Parry has a tough par chance, though, while his playing partner has a birdie chance. Thanks for joining us.