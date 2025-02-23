Jacques Kruyswijk Wins Magical Kenya Open To Clinch First DP World Tour Title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacques Kruyswijk carded a bogey-free round of 67 (-4) to clinch a first DP World Tour title at the Magical Kenya Open on Sunday.

The South African held a one-stroke advantage heading into the final round following a stunning seven-under 64 on Saturday and eventually extended that to see off his closest challenger, England's John Parry, by two strokes at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

The weekend was a picture of perfection for the 32-year-old as he recorded 11 birdies without dropping a shot at the tight and mentally-taxing course in Kenya's capital.

Kruyswijk's total of 18-under matched Jorge Campillo's winning record around Muthaiga and featured just five bogeys all week - the last of which arrived on the 13th hole during Friday's second round.

Reacting to his achievement immediately after, Kruyswijk said: "It's special. I'm a little bit lost for words, but this is for my family back home, my friends, my team and this is for South Africa.

"I'm happy that I can keep the trophy on African soil and obviously bring it back to South Africa. It makes me very proud.

"I'm super proud of myself with the mindset I've had this week and the way I've played this golf course. What can I say? I'm happy."

Kruyswijk's victory - which arrived in his 139th DP World Tour start - made him the 47th different player from South Africa to win on the European circuit and helped him follow in the footsteps of Masters winner, Trevor Immelman, who scored a Kenya Open title in his own distinguished career.

Kruyswijk will now return to his home nation in an attempt to win his national open, which takes place next week.

Looking ahead, he said: "The South African Open Championship is special for all of us South Africans and I'm super excited to be there next week as a winner. I'm pumped to get home."

Meanwhile, a beaten Parry was magnanimous in defeat, saying: "I'm very happy with my week. Obviously it didn't go the way I wanted it today but I played as good as I could, I tried to push him as hard as I could, he just played better on the day really."

It was the Englishman who made the first move on Sunday via birdies at the fourth and fifth holes to take the lead, but Kruyswijk responded in kind with gains of his own at the sixth and seventh holes.

While Parry's quest for momentum was a particularly arduous one, his South African rival was churning out birdie opportunities with unerring regularity.

The leading pair traded blows shortly after the turn, but a mistake from Parry at the 14th which resulted in a bogey gave Kruyswijk breathing room he so desperately desired.

And it was at the 16th hole where the tournament was all but won, with Kruyswijk rolling in a huge birdie putt from 15 feet moments after Parry had missed one from not too much further out.

In the end, Kruyswijk was able to gently knock his ball down the par-5 18th for a comfortable par and emotional victory while Parry further engrained himself in second via a birdie.

It was effectively immaterial, though, with Deon Germishuys three shots further back in third, one ahead of fellow South African Jayden Schaper in fourth. Italy's Gregorio De Leo and England's Jamie Rutherford finished in a tie for fifth on 11-under.

KENYA OPEN LEADERBOARD 2025

-18 Jacques Kruyswijk (67)

-16 John Parry (68)

-13 Deon Germishuys (68)

-12 Jayden Schaper (66)

-11 Jamie Rutherford (67)

-11 Gregorio De Leo (68)

-10 Joshua Berry (65)

-10 Freddy Schott (64)

-10 Adrien Saddier (69)

-10 Zihao Jin (68)

-9 Ryan Van Velzen (68)

-9 Nacho Elvira (68)