LIV Golf’s Adelaide Event Sparks Political Row In Australia

LIV Golf has only just revealed details of its debut in Australia in 2023. However, it has already caused controversy in the corridors of power in South Australia.

The Greg Norman-fronted League will visit the city’s Grange Golf Club in April, but while South Australia’s premier Peter Malinauskas expressed his delight at the news, former senator Rex Patrick is less enthusiastic.

Malinauskas joined Norman for the announcement at Adelaide Oval, where he first took aim at the PGA Tour, saying: “I’m very conscious of the arguments that the establishment monopolist forces in golf try and push around for their own benefit. I’m more interested in the facts."

He then focused on what he sees as a significant opportunity not just for South Australia, but the whole country. He said: "I think what Australians are focused on is having an internationalist view of the world which maximises the economic benefit in an appropriate way for the people of our country and our state, but I encourage a moment of pause, of caution and a rational analysis of basic facts. This is an unparalleled opportunity for our state and our country in a way that is utterly appropriate, and one that we’ve got an obligation to pursue, rather than the opposite.”

However, the news was not as well received by Patrick, who was a senator for South Australia until June. Patrick took to Twitter to voice his concerns. He wrote: “Hosting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event will bring economic activity to SA, but it will also bring stain. @PMalinauskasMP should explain how you’ve reconciled monetary gain with human rights pain.”

Hosting the Saudi backed LIV Golf event will bring economic activity to SA, but it will also bring stain. @PMalinauskasMP should explain how he's reconciled monetary gain with human rights pain. I note @DanielAndrewsMP decided differently.

The Saudi-backed venture has been accused of attempting to sportswash the regime’s appalling human rights record. However, Norman has previously denied that is the case. In an interview with Australian Golf Digest in July, he said: “My advice to all the pundits out there is take a trip to Saudi Arabia to see for yourself the cultural changes occurring within the country. They will see that if golf is good for the world, it is good for Saudi Arabia. They are investing in-country as well as globally in the game.”

On the opportunity the next year's Australian event will bring to the country, Norman said: “Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition. This is an opportunity to grow the game with generations of Australians while connecting them with star players like Cameron Smith who are building a new platform for golf around the globe.”

The Adelaide event will mark the first in a multi-year commitment from LIV Golf to host a tournament in the country.