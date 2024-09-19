LIV Golf Players Eligible For Ryder Cup And PGA Championship, Says PGA Of America
The PGA of America has made LIV Golfers eligible for the US Ryder Cup team and PGA Championship
Worries from American LIV Golfers over their eligibility for next year’s Ryder Cup have been soothed, with the PGA of America giving players from the Saudi-backed circuit a green light to compete.
The PGA of America, which operates the Ryder Cup for the United States, announced on Thursday that LIV Golf players will be eligible for both the US Ryder Cup team and the PGA Championship.
“To ensure the PGA Championship will continue to deliver the strongest field in golf and that the US Ryder Cup teams will continue to have access to the best American players, the PGA of America board has determined that LIV Golf players will be eligible for both,” the PGA of America said in a statement.
“Going forward, all LIV Golf players are eligible for the PGA Championship and any American player who qualifies for the Ryder Cup on points or is added to the US team as a captain’s pick is eligible to compete.
“This is consistent with LIV Golf players competing in the PGA Championship the past two years. Brooks Koepka was a member of the US Ryder Cup team last year.”
A post shared by PGA of America (@pga)
A photo posted by on
The announcement comes after The Telegraph reported that US Open champion and LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau was a doubt for next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, with the PGA of America’s pathway for LIV players unclear at the time.
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley said at last month’s BMW Championship that he will be picking “the best 12 players” for next year’s event, and the PGA of America need to “figure that out”.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I’m going to have the best 12 players, so the PGA of America … need to figure that out, if that’s their problem,” Bradley said.
“I know you have to be a PGA member to play in the Ryder Cup. That’s the only stipulation that you need. So we’ll make sure if some of those guys that we think might make the team, we’ll make sure that they are a member.”
Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America’s chief championships officer and interim CEO, explained that the move means LIV Golf was added to the organization's list of approved tours.
“It’s more of a cleanup,” Haigh told the Golf Channel. “We’ve added the LIV tour to the list of tours that are eligible towards A-3 membership, which all [PGA] Tour members are eligible for.
“The LIV players had previously been [PGA of America] members but had we not done this they would have had to go through more requirements which no other tour members are asked to do.”
While LIV Golf events are still not eligible for Ryder Cup team points, the new policy paves the way for players like DeChambeau – who is third on the US points list after his US Open victory at Pinehurst in June – to make the American team next year, as well as compete at the PGA Championship.
Haigh added: “All these players would have still been eligible in the short term but they would have had to do additional requirements [to maintain membership].
“LIV players have always been eligible and this cleanup of the bylaws just makes it more consistent with the other tours and will allow the best players in the world to play the PGA Championship and represent the US team at the Ryder Cup, which has always been the case.”
Brooks Koepka of Team USA was the only LIV player to compete at last year's Ryder Cup. He was one of seven LIV golfers who received invites from the PGA of America to compete at the PGA Championship this year.
A pathway for LIV Golfers to make the European Ryder Cup team next year had already been created, with the only criterion being all players must maintain their membership on the DP World Tour.
Players must play a minimum of four events on the Europe-based circuit per year, excluding Majors, to keep their membership.
However, players that left for LIV have also been given suspensions and fines for violating the tour’s policies.
Last week, Jon Rahm appealed those fines, allowing him to compete in the minimum DP World Tour events this year to keep his eligibility for the Ryder Cup.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Quarter-Final Matchups Revealed
The 2024 LIV Golf season concludes with the Team Championship in Dallas this weekend, starting with the quarter-finals on Friday
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Jordan Spieth Short-Game Lesson: How To Play The 'One-Hop-And-Stop' Shot
Jordan Spieth is one of the greatest short game players ever, with his repertoire around the greens revered by many. Here, he shares an expert short-game lesson
By Barry Plummer Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Quarter-Final Matchups Revealed
The 2024 LIV Golf season concludes with the Team Championship in Dallas this weekend, starting with the quarter-finals on Friday
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'Do I Want A Deal? My Short Answer Is No, But I Don’t Care Much' - PGA Tour Pro Offers Insight Into PIF Deal
Michael Kim says a PIF deal would have very little affect on the majority of PGA Tour pros, as he gave a great insight into how a lot of them feel about it
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith Adds More Australian Events To End Of Year Schedule
Cam Smith is heading back home to Queensland again after confirming his place in the Australian PGA Championship in November
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Outlines Two Issues He Sees As Stumbling Blocks In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The four-time Major winner sees two potential stumbling blocks in the way of a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Format 2024
The LIV Golf Team Championship has a markedly different format to the regular events in the League season – here’s how it works
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report Claims LIV Golf Player Payments A Sticking Point In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
Bloomberg has reported that the issue over how to reintegrate LIV golfers onto the PGA Tour following their big-money moves to the newer circuit is proving problematic
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There's Only A Certain Number Of Weeks The Top Players Want To Play' - Justin Rose 'Can't Quite See' How Men's Golf Reunites
Rose believes the saturation of men's pro golf's calendar makes it extremely tough for a workable resolution to be found between the top tours
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Want To Prove That I'm Still A Great Player' - LIV Golfer Cameron Smith Sets Sights On More Major Titles
The 2022 Open champion has told Golf Monthly he still has plenty to prove in the game, and more success in the Majors is one of the ways he can achieve it
By Mike Hall Published