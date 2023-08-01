LIV Golf Launches Free-To-Play Fantasy Game
LIV Golf Fantasy allows players to choose their own team and players from the 2023 roster for a chance to win prizes
LIV Golf has launched a free-to-play game with the aim of introducing golf to new fans and help players build a connection with LIV Golf players and their teams.
LIV Golf Fantasy can be played free by anyone over the age of 16, and allows fans in over 180 territories worldwide to either join a public league or create their own. From there, fans can construct their own team from LIV Golf’s 2023 roster of players in an effort to climb the global leaderboard.
Anyone playing also has the chance to win prizes along the way, including exclusive event access, tickets and merchandise, with the game running throughout the LIV Golf season.
Greg Norman explained how the game is perfect for introducing golf to more fans. He said: “LIV Golf’s new fantasy game is another way to deliver on a core focus of our league: bringing new audiences to the sport through fun, creative opportunities that engage with fans around the world.
"We are just scratching the surface on the possibilities with team golf, and building fantasy teams with the game’s biggest stars is a natural tie-in for fans who love the thrill of team sports and competing with each other.”
Fans can pick teams comprising one captain, three additional starters and one substitute from the LIV Golf roster. The selection process is then completed by choosing one of LIV Golf's 12 teams.
The captain, three additional starters and team comprise the starting line-up in the opening round of each tournament, but then fans have the opportunity to adjust their line-up before the second and third rounds by using their team’s substitute.
Points are awarded based on the scores of players and teams during rounds of each LIV Golf event. For example, a round of six under by a player a fan has selected awards six points.
Like the LIV Golf League, only the top three players' scores each day count towards points for the owner’s team, while the team selection also has a bearing on the outcome. That’s because a fan’s team’s daily score will be based on the actual counting score made by the LIV Golf team during the tournament.
After each tournament, the team owners with the most points in their respective leagues are declared that week’s winner.
Anyone interested in playing the game can create a free account at fantasy.livgolf.com, with this week’s LIV Golf Greenbrier event the first opportunity to get involved.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
