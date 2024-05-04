LIV Golf Announces Rules For Upcoming Mid-Season Transfer Window

LIV Golf has finally announced the rules for the mid-season transfer window, which will open following the event in Singapore

Kozuma hits a shot at LIV Golf Adelaide
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

LIV Golf have announced that their first-ever mid-season transfer window will open after the conclusion of this weekend's event in Singapore. 

While a number of trades took place in the off-season, the Saudi-backed circuit had previously suggested that it also planned to introduce a mid-season window to allow teams to tinker with their rosters.

And now, during LIV Singapore - the seventh event of the season - the exact details have been confirmed.

Speaking during the second round at Sentosa Golf Club, presenter Jerry Foltz announced that the mid-season window would open following the third round on Sunday. 

The window will be open for a month, suggesting that any trades would need to be completed prior to LIV Houston, the circuits' next event which commences on June 7.

Any signings that do take place in the window will have to be a straight trade between two teams and without any compensation, with wildcards therefore ineligible to move during the mid-season window.

In addition to making trades, team captains can also extend players' contracts who are in the final year of their deals to ensure they don't enter post-season free agency. Those extensions, however, would be voided if the player were to end the season in the relegation zone.

At present, Crushers GC tops the team standings, with Legion XIII and Torque GC occupying the other podium spots. Joaquin Niemann, who has won twice already this year, is in first place in the individual standings, with Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester his closest rivals.

Current LIV Golf Rosters

  • 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (captain), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
  • Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (captain), Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk
  • Crushers CG: Bryson DeChambeau (captain), Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
  • Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia (captain), Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig
  • Hy Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (captain), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree
  • Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (captain), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Legion XIII GC: Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, Caleb Surratt
  • Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (co-captain), Lee Westwood (co-captain), Henrik Stenson (co-captain), Sam Horsfield
  • Range Goats GC: Bubba Watson (captain), Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein
  • Ripper GC: Cameron Smith (captain), Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert
  • Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (captain), Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
  • Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
  • Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (captain), Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸