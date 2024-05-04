LIV Golf Announces Rules For Upcoming Mid-Season Transfer Window
LIV Golf has finally announced the rules for the mid-season transfer window, which will open following the event in Singapore
LIV Golf have announced that their first-ever mid-season transfer window will open after the conclusion of this weekend's event in Singapore.
While a number of trades took place in the off-season, the Saudi-backed circuit had previously suggested that it also planned to introduce a mid-season window to allow teams to tinker with their rosters.
And now, during LIV Singapore - the seventh event of the season - the exact details have been confirmed.
Speaking during the second round at Sentosa Golf Club, presenter Jerry Foltz announced that the mid-season window would open following the third round on Sunday.
The window will be open for a month, suggesting that any trades would need to be completed prior to LIV Houston, the circuits' next event which commences on June 7.
Any signings that do take place in the window will have to be a straight trade between two teams and without any compensation, with wildcards therefore ineligible to move during the mid-season window.
In addition to making trades, team captains can also extend players' contracts who are in the final year of their deals to ensure they don't enter post-season free agency. Those extensions, however, would be voided if the player were to end the season in the relegation zone.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
At present, Crushers GC tops the team standings, with Legion XIII and Torque GC occupying the other podium spots. Joaquin Niemann, who has won twice already this year, is in first place in the individual standings, with Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester his closest rivals.
Current LIV Golf Rosters
- 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (captain), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
- Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (captain), Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk
- Crushers CG: Bryson DeChambeau (captain), Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
- Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia (captain), Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig
- Hy Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (captain), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree
- Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (captain), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma
- Legion XIII GC: Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, Caleb Surratt
- Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (co-captain), Lee Westwood (co-captain), Henrik Stenson (co-captain), Sam Horsfield
- Range Goats GC: Bubba Watson (captain), Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein
- Ripper GC: Cameron Smith (captain), Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert
- Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (captain), Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
- Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
- Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (captain), Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
'I Have Always Liked Him As A Person' - Brooks Koepka Reveals He Has 'No Ill Will' Towards Former LIV Golf Teammate Matt Wolff
It's no secret that the American duo have history, but the former Smash GC pair, who are both in contention at LIV Golf Singapore, seem to be on better terms... That's according to Koepka
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Two-Time Major Winner Collin Morikawa Back Working With Childhood Coach Following Brief Split
According to reports, Morikawa has returned to coach Rick Sessinghaus, with the pair not working together since the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golfers 'Good Enough To Get In' Are Welcome At US Open 'With Open Arms'
USGA boss Mike Whan will welcome LIV Golf players with open arms into the US Open - if they are good enough to qualify
By Paul Higham Published
-
Phil Can Still Thrill - Watch Mickelson Smoke A Driver Off The Deck At LIV Golf Singapore
Phil Mickelson showed he can still be box office viewing with a pure driver off the deck in Singapore
By Paul Higham Published
-
Two Thirds Of The Entire LIV Field Hoping To Join Tiger Woods At US Open By Entering Final Qualifying
There are 35 LIV Golf League players who have entered Final Qualifying for the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Not Very Good' - Brooks Koepka Issues Worrying Verdict On His Game Ahead Of PGA Championship Defence
Brooks Koepka admitted he is running out of time to find the magic formula before his PGA Championship defence at Valhalla
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'It’s Toward Its End' - Phil Mickelson Drops Major Retirement Hint
Phil Mickelson is well into the back nine of his career and hinted he may soon begin to consider retiring from the sport
By Ben Fleming Published
-
LIV Golf Will Be 'Bigger, Badder And Better Than Ever' - DeChambeau And Mickelson Bullish Over Future
Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf will get "bigger and badder" in the future while Phil Mickelson believes the tour will help grow the game in new global markets
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s another eye-catching prize money payout available at the second LIV Golf event in a week at Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ronnie O’Sullivan Admits He ‘Would Love To See A LIV-Style Breakaway’ At 2024 World Snooker Championship
The Englishman has admitted the emergence of LIV Golf in the men’s elite game is something he’d like to see come to top-level snooker
By Mike Hall Published