LIV Golf Announces Rules For Upcoming Mid-Season Transfer Window

LIV Golf have announced that their first-ever mid-season transfer window will open after the conclusion of this weekend's event in Singapore.

While a number of trades took place in the off-season, the Saudi-backed circuit had previously suggested that it also planned to introduce a mid-season window to allow teams to tinker with their rosters.

And now, during LIV Singapore - the seventh event of the season - the exact details have been confirmed.

Speaking during the second round at Sentosa Golf Club, presenter Jerry Foltz announced that the mid-season window would open following the third round on Sunday.

The window will be open for a month, suggesting that any trades would need to be completed prior to LIV Houston, the circuits' next event which commences on June 7.

Any signings that do take place in the window will have to be a straight trade between two teams and without any compensation, with wildcards therefore ineligible to move during the mid-season window.

In addition to making trades, team captains can also extend players' contracts who are in the final year of their deals to ensure they don't enter post-season free agency. Those extensions, however, would be voided if the player were to end the season in the relegation zone.

At present, Crushers GC tops the team standings, with Legion XIII and Torque GC occupying the other podium spots. Joaquin Niemann, who has won twice already this year, is in first place in the individual standings, with Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester his closest rivals.

