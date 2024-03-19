LIV Golf Announces Multi-Year Deal With Concert Giant

LIV Golf has announced a multi-year partnership with live entertainment company AEG Presents.

The deal will see AEG Presents and its subsidiary, Concerts Wests, book musical acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events.

Since launching in 2022, LIV has put on concerts for fans during its various stops around the world, including performances from the likes of Zac Brown Band, Tiësto and Nelly.

AEG Presents, which promotes tours for some of the music industry’s biggest acts like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones, will take over the booking and execution of the concerts for LIV’s tournaments going forward.

“LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the world,” LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement.

“Global leaders in sports, entertainment and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognizing how our game-changing league is connecting the sport with new audiences. Through this partnership, the league’s fan-friendly tournament experiences and ‘Golf, But Louder’ ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond.”

LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Norman, Concert West senior vice president of global touring, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league.

“This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that’s looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments.”

American producer and DJ Gryffin performed at LIV’s last event in Hong Kong, which was won by Abraham Ancer in a playoff against Cameron Smith and Paul Casey.

LIV will next head back to the United States in Miami on April 5, which will feature a concert by RnB singer Akon.