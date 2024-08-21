Lexi Thompson Plays Down Final Major Talk And Reveals 'No.1 Goal'
Thompson refused to be drawn on whether the AIG Women's Open would definitely be her last Major while sharing what her immediate focus is
Lexi Thompson refused to be drawn on whether the 2024 AIG Women's Open at St Andrews would definitely be the final Major of her career, months on from revealing she would retire from a "full professional golf schedule" at the end of this year.
Thompson made the surprise announcement back in May and confirmed she would no longer feature on the LPGA Tour after the CME Group Tour Championship and Grant Thornton Invitational in December.
However, as a result of her 2014 Chevron Championship victory - which books her a space there for life - plus a high finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this season (T9), Thompson will have the opportunity to tee it up in at least two Majors next year, too.
That will become three should she finish inside the top-30 of the LPGA Tour's Race to CME Globe standings, allowing her a start at the US Women's Open. If Thompson make it into the top-25, she will earn a tee time at the AIG Women's Open as well. Thompson is currently 35th with 11 events to go.
Asked if she could play a Major next year or if her farewell is likely to come at the Home of Golf, the 29-year-old said: "I've thought about it. There's a few that I'm obviously in, but yeah, I haven't put too much thought into it.
"Going into next year, I'm going to take some time off and just see how I feel, see how I feel mentally and where I'm at. But I know I have a few majors if I want to be able to tee it up there and get my game ready.
"But yeah, we'll see. I haven't really thought about this being my last because there's more opportunities next year if I wanted."
Ever since Thompson confirmed her last LPGA Tournament, the message she has consistently shared is that she isn't done yet and still has a lot of golf to play before putting her clubs away.
While her LPGA Tour schedule is almost locked up, there is one event coming up which Thompson is keeping her eye on.
The six-time Solheim Cup player remains in with a shout of making Team USA for a seventh time via a captain's pick and stated that being in that squad of 12 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is her top priority.
Posed a question about how much desire she has to make Stacy Lewis' team, Thompson replied: "Very hungry. Anytime I can represent my country, it's my No. 1 goal to be on this team. That's nothing like it.
"I feel like it brings out an energy and talent from all of us players that fans don't see every week. I think they really enjoy it. You're not only playing for yourself.
"Golf is such an individual sport. We get the opportunity to bring 12 girls together, build those friendships and relationships, play under our captain that we look up to. It's something different. It's special."
