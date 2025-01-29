Lexi Thompson Confirmed For First Start Of 2025
After retiring from full-time pro golf at the turn of the year, Lexi Thompson's first tournament of 2025 has been revealed
Lexi Thompson has been confirmed for her first start of the new year after retiring from full-time professional golf.
It hasn't taken the Major winner long to get back to tournament action, with the Floridian in the field for next week's Founders Cup.
The Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida, is the first full-field LPGA event on the season after this week's 32-woman Tournament of Champions.
Lexi took a trip to Whistler, Canada in the off-season, where she got engaged to her now-fiance Max Provost, while she has been working hard on her game according to her social media posts.
And despite retiring last year, she did confirm that it was merely just from a full schedule and admitted that she would still play sparingly on the LPGA Tour and in the Majors.
"Like I said before when I made the announcement, it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments, I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day," she said.
One event that she will almost certainly tee it up in is the Chevron Championship, the year's first Major that she won in 2014 when it was known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship. She is also qualified for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after finishing in the top-10 in 2024, while she is in the AIG Women's Open field as well due to playing in the 2024 Solheim Cup.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 11-time LPGA winner has made it into next week's Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club after finishing 50th in the CME Cup last year. The recently retired Brittany Lincicome is also teeing it up after receiving a sponsor's exemption.
Rose Zhang should be defending her title after shooting 24-under-par last year to beat Madelene Sagstrom, although the two-time LPGA Tour winner is said to be heading back to Stanford to complete her studies.
The Founders Cup is very different this year, having previously been known as the Cognizant Founders Cup and played in New Jersey. This year's event is with a new sponsor, US Virgin Islands, and has moved to Florida and last year's LPGA Drive On Championship venue and date.
Nelly Korda beat Lydia Ko in a playoff at this venue last year to win her first of seven titles of the season.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Masters Odds 2025: Scheffler Favorite To Win Green Jacket Again
The Masters is the first men's Major of the year and, in the run-up to the tournament, we take you through the full list of player odds at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Some Golfers Are Labelled As Odd If They Practice Too Much' – Why?
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why women in particular are deemed unusual if they spend time practicing
By Emma Booth Published
-
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Prize Money Payout 2025
Lydia Ko defends her title as a star-studded field competes in the opening LPGA Tour event of the season
By Mike Hall Published
-
LPGA Tour Cancels Tournament After Failed Payment Obligations
The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will not go ahead as planned, after the LPGA Tour announced the event underwriter failed to fulfill any portion of its payment obligations
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Father And Daughter Set To Make History In Pro Tour Event
Chloe and Peter Wilson are set to make history at the Webex Players Series Victoria event, becoming the first father-daughter professional pairing to play in the same tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Exclusive: Lydia Ko On Quitting Thoughts, Grand Slam Bid & Retirement Plans
Lydia Ko thought about hanging her clubs up in 2024 before her stunning turnaround - and now tells Golf Monthly she's eyeing the career Grand Slam before retiring
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Said YES' - Lexi Thompson Announces Engagement
Just over a month after ending her full-time career, Lexi Thompson has announced she got engaged on a New Year's trip to Whistler
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published