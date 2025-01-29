Lexi Thompson Confirmed For First Start Of 2025

Lexi Thompson has been confirmed for her first start of the new year after retiring from full-time professional golf.

It hasn't taken the Major winner long to get back to tournament action, with the Floridian in the field for next week's Founders Cup.

The Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida, is the first full-field LPGA event on the season after this week's 32-woman Tournament of Champions.

Lexi took a trip to Whistler, Canada in the off-season, where she got engaged to her now-fiance Max Provost, while she has been working hard on her game according to her social media posts.

And despite retiring last year, she did confirm that it was merely just from a full schedule and admitted that she would still play sparingly on the LPGA Tour and in the Majors.

"Like I said before when I made the announcement, it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments, I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day," she said.

One event that she will almost certainly tee it up in is the Chevron Championship, the year's first Major that she won in 2014 when it was known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship. She is also qualified for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after finishing in the top-10 in 2024, while she is in the AIG Women's Open field as well due to playing in the 2024 Solheim Cup.

The 11-time LPGA winner has made it into next week's Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club after finishing 50th in the CME Cup last year. The recently retired Brittany Lincicome is also teeing it up after receiving a sponsor's exemption.

Rose Zhang should be defending her title after shooting 24-under-par last year to beat Madelene Sagstrom, although the two-time LPGA Tour winner is said to be heading back to Stanford to complete her studies.

The Founders Cup is very different this year, having previously been known as the Cognizant Founders Cup and played in New Jersey. This year's event is with a new sponsor, US Virgin Islands, and has moved to Florida and last year's LPGA Drive On Championship venue and date.

Nelly Korda beat Lydia Ko in a playoff at this venue last year to win her first of seven titles of the season.