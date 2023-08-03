Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kevin Na says a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea within the next couple of years, and believes it will be a "game changer" for the popularity of golf in the country.

Iron Heads captain Na recently visited Korea with teammate Danny Lee and met with potential sponsors for both his team and any possible LIV Golf event out there.

Na says that golf continues to grow in Korea, but staging a LIV Golf League event would be a "game changer" for fans of the sport there - who will likely get an event to watch in person in 2015, and hopefully even as soon as next year.

"I think the Korean fans are learning more about LIV and about the Iron Heads," said Na.

"It's still new to them. And right now they're only translating what is all the articles and the media that's been posted, they just translate it. There isn't someone that is a direct source of LIV information.

"I think we're going to address that, and I think LIV will address that moving forward.

"Once we have an event over there, I think you'll get the whole golfing fans in Korea. I think golf has really grown in Korea over the last 10-plus years, and we've created a lot of great golfers that play well around the world, male and female.

"I think once they see the product, if we do end up playing there next year, I know for 2025 most likely it'll happen, and hopefully next year it does, and I think it'll be a game changer."

Na says he was using his contacts in Korea with previous sponsors to sound out their interest in working with LIV Golf in the future - with the Saudi-backed tour keen on developing an event there.

"I think that's more LIV. I think that they are the ones who make that decision," added Na about new events on the schedule. "Korea was just - LIV was always wanting to have that happen in Korea, and they asked me if I can try to help out.

"And that's all I'm doing. I'm using all my connections and, over the course of my career, the people I've met and my former sponsors and just network.

"I've met with a lot of people that were interested, and obviously the people that are interested right now were my sponsors for many, many years. I've met with them a bunch of times while I was in Korea, and just trying to give them the idea what's going on and what to expect."

Na also revealed that he told his sponsors he was thinking of joining LIV Golf a full year before the first event took place in London.

"I've told them about this before it happened and I told them when they were sponsoring me, look, the new LIV league is starting up, and I told them almost a year before the first event, and I said, hey, look, it looks like I'm going to go this way. I just want you to know."

Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment on the possibility of an event in Korea.