'Knackered' Johnson Achieves Career Goal At U.S. Senior Women’s Open
Englishwoman Trish Johnson can finally tick off one of her career goals after a memorable weekend in Oregon
Englishwoman Trish Johnson has finally achieved one of her career goals, winning a USGA event, after she came through a tense final day to claim the fifth U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
A “knackered” Johnson held her nerve to close with a level-par 72, enough to finish one shot ahead of America’s Leta Lindley.
“I am so knackered, I've got to be honest,” said Johnson, who finished at four-under-par. “Just amazing, honestly. Yeah, it's something I've always wanted to do, win a USGA event. Never even came close in a regular U.S. Open.”
Johnson finished tied second in 2019 and third in 2018, but this time she wasn’t going to be denied.
After starting the day with a one-shot lead over fellow Brit Catriona Matthew, the 57-year-old, who won 19 times on the Ladies European Tour, found herself ahead by two after crucial birdies at 15 and 16.
Despite making a bogey on 17, Johnson kept her composure on the par-5 18th to take the $180,000 first prize.
“After the front eight holes I thought, here we go again,” said Johnson, who made three bogeys in a four-hole stretch (holes 4-7).
“But rallied a bit and hit some decent shots coming in. Beany [Matthew] got a bit unlucky a couple of times coming in, and here we are.”
The five-time winner on the LPGA Tour has also won two Senior LPGA Championships, and her latest victory comes with a few extra perks.
As well as the winner’s cheque, Johnson gained exemptions into the next ten U.S. Senior Women’s Opens – plus she left Waverley Country Club with a gold medal for her efforts.
It means that the five U.S. Senior Women’s Open have all produced different winners.
Elsewhere, 2021 champion Annika Sorenstam closed with birdies on the final two holes to shoot an even-par 288 along with Moira Dunn-Bohls to tie for fourth place.
Judith Kyrinis, who won the 2017 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur at Waverley, finished at two-over-par 290, the best finish ever by an amateur in the event.
Watching on from the sidelines was Hall of Famer JoAnne Carner, 84, who missed the cut after shooting four strokes under her age in the first round.
Next year’s sixth U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be played at Fox Chapel Golf Club near Pittsburgh.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
