'A Big Test For Women's Golf' - Sorenstam On 'Historic Opportunity' Of Playing Pebble Beach

Annika Sorenstam says she came back to play the US Women's Open due to the "historic opportunity" it is for women's golf to play on the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 10-time Major champion agreed with many that the chance for the women's game to play a Major at such an iconic venue could be huge for the sport.

The Swedish golfing legend says she accepted the invite to play in the US Women's Open to help showcase the game on one of the most well-known golf courses in the world.

- Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals

"Thank you for dragging me back," she joked ahead of the tournament. "It's awesome to be here. Thank you very much for that special exemption. I didn't really know if I was going to come or not.

"This is really a big test, as you know, for women's golf, but most of it is about the historic opportunity to come here and to showcase women's golf is just really, really special. It's such an iconic place."

After playing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol, the US Women's Open will be played at Pebble Beach four times over the next 25 years, while other iconic courses such as Oakmont, Pinehurst, Riviera, Erin Hills and Merion will stage the event in the future.

Playing those kinds of courses, adding women's golf history to that of the men at the venues is seen as perhaps the best way to grow the game - and Sorenstam agrees.

"That's one of the reasons why I'm here, because I think it's really special," she added. "I'm sure other players have said the same thing, but I think when we get a chance to tee it up on these iconic, historic pedigree courses, it elevates the event in so many ways.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We're out there filming, and like this is where Tom Watson chipped in, and - I mean, I've always said that, you know, women like history, too, and maybe we can start to make history on some of these courses that other people fly around the world to play.

"I think people are going to be drawn here to see how the ladies play at this course. It's such a magnificent facility.

"But there's no doubt that by having events like this takes us to a different notch. I know that they're talking about increasing the purse.

"And it's already, what, $2 million for the winner. That on its own is a milestone, but just adding the tournament on this venue just adds to it."

Leveling up 💪@ANNIKA59 and the #USWomensOpen are making history this week at Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/JNNRSTKXCWJuly 4, 2023 See more

And as for just what the test will be for the best female golfers on the planet - Sorenstam says it will be a true ball striker who will conquer Pebble Beach and win the US Women's Open.

"I would say it puts a premium on your iron shots, and of course if the wind picks up here you need to be able to keep the ball low, have a little more ball control," she said of conditions this week.

"But the greens are small. They're super small. The patience that we always talk about at the Majors is going to play an extra big role here because five yards here and five yards there, when you start hitting 7-iron and 9-irons in, it makes it a little tougher.

"I would say bottom line, I'd say somebody who's a good ball striker will do well here. I think it's going to be really a true, fair test. The weather looks nice, so I think we're going to have a good winner this week."